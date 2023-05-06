https://sputnikglobe.com/20230506/criminal-case-on-terrorist-act-opened-in-russia-after-prilepins-car-blast---investigators-1110143799.html
Criminal Case on Terrorist Act Opened in Russia After Prilepin's Car Blast - Investigators
The Russian Investigative Committee said on Saturday it had initiated a criminal case under the article on terrorist acts in connection with the explosion of a car of Zakhar Prilepin, the co-chairman of the political party A Just Russia — For Truth.
"The Investigative Committee of Russia has initiated a criminal case over the explosion of the car of Zakhar Prilepin under the Article 205 (terrorist attack) of the Russian Criminal Code," the committee's press service said.Earlier in the day, Prilepin's car was blown up on the highway in the Nizhny Novgorod Region, as a result of which the driver was killed and the politician was injured, a law enforcement source told Sputnik.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian Investigative Committee said on Saturday it had initiated a criminal case under the article on terrorist acts in connection with the explosion of a car of Zakhar Prilepin, the co-chairman of the political party A Just Russia — For Truth.
"The Investigative Committee of Russia has initiated a criminal case over the explosion of the car of Zakhar Prilepin under the Article 205 (terrorist attack) of the Russian Criminal Code," the committee's press service said.
Earlier in the day, Prilepin's car was blown up on the highway in the Nizhny Novgorod Region, as a result of which the driver was killed and the politician was injured, a law enforcement source told Sputnik.