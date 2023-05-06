https://sputnikglobe.com/20230506/cross-sector-workers-solidarity-is-a-must-in-the-class-struggle-1110130014.html

Cross-Sector Workers' Solidarity is a Must in the Class Struggle

Cross-Sector Workers' Solidarity is a Must in the Class Struggle

Struggle In Philadelphia's Chinatown Against News 76ers Stadium, NYTimes Mischaracterizes Brazil's Landless Workers Movement (MST), MLB Teams Facing Resistance...

brazil

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Asantewaa Nkrumah Ture an organizer with the Philadelphia Tenants Union to discuss the fight against a proposed new basketball arena for the 76ers being built in historic Chinatown amid fears of gentrifying the cultural neighborhood out of existence and the Asian/Afro grassroots solidarity at the foundation of it.In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Brian Mier, co-editor of Brasil Wire and author of Year of Lead: Washington, Wall Street and the New Imperialism in Brazil to discuss the New York Times’ misrepresentation of Brazil’s Landless Workers Movement or MST, how Brazil’s constitution outlaws hoarding of unproductive land by single owners, how the farmers depicted in the NYT article are actually colonialist land barons violating the constitution who committed widespread violence against the MST under the Bolsonaro's presidency, and how the MST are falsely depicted as invaders and squatters when the Brazilian government through its constitution are in support of the group’s efforts to provide land to peasant farmers who in turn provide hundreds of tons of organic produce to the country every year.In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Miguel Garcia of the ANTICONQUISTA Collective, also the host and creator of the Sports as a Weapon podcast to discuss MLB’s Oakland A’s hopes to build a new baseball stadium in Las Vegas being met with legislative and corporate hesitance, the NY Dodgers “secret” baseball academy in Ghana that locals say is akin to colonialist exploitation, and the complex issues surrounding gender equity in tackle football.Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are Jaribu Hill, founder and executive director of the Mississippi Workers' Center for Human Rights to discuss the path forward in the case of Emmitt Till with the death of Carolyn Bryant Donham the woman at the center of his murder, solidarity with the Writers’ strike, the continued struggle for union organizing among Black and Brown workers in the South, new Jim Crow attempt by the legislature in Jackson, MS.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

