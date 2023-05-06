https://sputnikglobe.com/20230506/death-toll-from-road-accident-in-turkiyes-hatay-rises-to-12---health-minister-1110154052.html
Death Toll From Road Accident in Turkiye's Hatay Rises to 12 - Health Minister
Death Toll From Road Accident in Turkiye's Hatay Rises to 12 - Health Minister
ISTANBUL (Sputnik) - The death toll from a road accident in Turkiye's southern province of Hatay has risen to 12, with 31 people injured, Turkish Health... 06.05.2023, Sputnik International
2023-05-06T20:43+0000
2023-05-06T20:43+0000
2023-05-06T20:43+0000
world
turkiye
fahrettin koca
hatay
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/06/1110153836_0:137:1601:1037_1920x0_80_0_0_b24ca98605eb7076d8693eb729c2e0bc.jpg
Earlier in the day, Turkish media reported that a truck crashed into several vehicles waiting in line at a gas station outside the town of Belen in Hatay province, which set the truck itself and two minibuses on fire. People at the scene were reportedly struck with panic. Numerous firefighting crews arrived at the scene to extinguish the blaze. The truck driver's identity and the reasons why he lost control over the vehicle are yet to be established.
turkiye
hatay
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/06/1110153836_18:0:1581:1172_1920x0_80_0_0_79569df86252ad42f1f447206435cb9f.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
turkiye, fahrettin koca, hatay
turkiye, fahrettin koca, hatay
Death Toll From Road Accident in Turkiye's Hatay Rises to 12 - Health Minister
ISTANBUL (Sputnik) - The death toll from a road accident in Turkiye's southern province of Hatay has risen to 12, with 31 people injured, Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Saturday.
Earlier in the day, Turkish media reported that a truck crashed into several vehicles waiting in line at a gas station outside the town of Belen in Hatay province, which set the truck itself and two minibuses on fire. People at the scene were reportedly struck with panic. Numerous firefighting crews arrived at the scene to extinguish the blaze.
"Twelve of our citizens lost their lives in a chain-reaction crash in Hatay, 31 were injured, including three in serious condition," Koca said on Twitter, adding that 22 ambulances were deployed to the scene.
The truck driver's identity and the reasons why he lost control over the vehicle are yet to be established.