International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230506/death-toll-from-road-accident-in-turkiyes-hatay-rises-to-12---health-minister-1110154052.html
Death Toll From Road Accident in Turkiye's Hatay Rises to 12 - Health Minister
Death Toll From Road Accident in Turkiye's Hatay Rises to 12 - Health Minister
ISTANBUL (Sputnik) - The death toll from a road accident in Turkiye's southern province of Hatay has risen to 12, with 31 people injured, Turkish Health... 06.05.2023, Sputnik International
2023-05-06T20:43+0000
2023-05-06T20:43+0000
world
turkiye
fahrettin koca
hatay
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/06/1110153836_0:137:1601:1037_1920x0_80_0_0_b24ca98605eb7076d8693eb729c2e0bc.jpg
Earlier in the day, Turkish media reported that a truck crashed into several vehicles waiting in line at a gas station outside the town of Belen in Hatay province, which set the truck itself and two minibuses on fire. People at the scene were reportedly struck with panic. Numerous firefighting crews arrived at the scene to extinguish the blaze. The truck driver's identity and the reasons why he lost control over the vehicle are yet to be established.
turkiye
hatay
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/06/1110153836_18:0:1581:1172_1920x0_80_0_0_79569df86252ad42f1f447206435cb9f.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
turkiye, fahrettin koca, hatay
turkiye, fahrettin koca, hatay

Death Toll From Road Accident in Turkiye's Hatay Rises to 12 - Health Minister

20:43 GMT 06.05.2023
CC BY 4.0 / Maarten Sepp / Hatay Province Turkey
Hatay Province Turkey - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.05.2023
CC BY 4.0 / Maarten Sepp /
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
ISTANBUL (Sputnik) - The death toll from a road accident in Turkiye's southern province of Hatay has risen to 12, with 31 people injured, Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Saturday.
Earlier in the day, Turkish media reported that a truck crashed into several vehicles waiting in line at a gas station outside the town of Belen in Hatay province, which set the truck itself and two minibuses on fire. People at the scene were reportedly struck with panic. Numerous firefighting crews arrived at the scene to extinguish the blaze.
"Twelve of our citizens lost their lives in a chain-reaction crash in Hatay, 31 were injured, including three in serious condition," Koca said on Twitter, adding that 22 ambulances were deployed to the scene.
The truck driver's identity and the reasons why he lost control over the vehicle are yet to be established.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала