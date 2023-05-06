https://sputnikglobe.com/20230506/death-toll-from-road-accident-in-turkiyes-hatay-rises-to-12---health-minister-1110154052.html

Death Toll From Road Accident in Turkiye's Hatay Rises to 12 - Health Minister

Death Toll From Road Accident in Turkiye's Hatay Rises to 12 - Health Minister

ISTANBUL (Sputnik) - The death toll from a road accident in Turkiye's southern province of Hatay has risen to 12, with 31 people injured, Turkish Health... 06.05.2023

Earlier in the day, Turkish media reported that a truck crashed into several vehicles waiting in line at a gas station outside the town of Belen in Hatay province, which set the truck itself and two minibuses on fire. People at the scene were reportedly struck with panic. Numerous firefighting crews arrived at the scene to extinguish the blaze. The truck driver's identity and the reasons why he lost control over the vehicle are yet to be established.

