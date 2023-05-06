https://sputnikglobe.com/20230506/drone-attack-on-kremlin-shows-ukrainian-nationalists-prefer-terrorist-acts---bastrykin-1110133215.html
Drone Attack on Kremlin Shows Ukrainian Nationalists Prefer Terrorist Acts - Bastrykin
The attempted attack on the Kremlin confirms that terrorist acts are a typical style of Ukrainian nationalists, the head of the Investigative Committee of Russia, Alexander Bastrykin, told Sputnik.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The attempted attack on the Kremlin confirms that terrorist acts are a typical style of Ukrainian nationalists, the head of the Investigative Committee of Russia, Alexander Bastrykin, told Sputnik.
On Wednesday, the Russian Investigative Committee opened
a criminal case on the fact of terrorism after the drone attack on the Kremlin residence of Russian President Vladimir Putin.
"This incident is yet another confirmation that carrying out terrorist attacks is a typical style of Ukrainian nationalists. The fact that this [drone attack] was carried out on the eve of the national holiday of Victory Day is especially cynical," Bastrykin told Sputnik.
Bastrykin further stated that an investigation into the thwarted Tuesday attack against the Kremlin was ongoing as officials sought to examine all factors of the incident.
"The investigation is establishing all the circumstances of what happened," he told Sputnik.
On Tuesday night, two drones attempted to attack the Kremlin in what Russia has claimed was a Ukrainian assassination attempt against Putin. The drones were intercepted and destroyed.
Ukraine has denied involvement, alleging the attack was staged. There were no casualties and no material damage as a result of the incident.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik on Friday that the Kremlin administration decided not to hold the traditional reception in the Kremlin on the occasion of Victory Day on May 9.
The latest comes after Anatoly Antonov, who serves as the Russian ambassador to the US, condemned the US response to the foiled attack, noting that the Biden White House was being "strikingly cynical and absurd."
"They couldn’t admit the obvious that the Zelensky regime devised this act of terrorism and the assassination plot against the Russian president," Antonov said, adding that Washington was instead focusing on "shielding criminals in Kiev."
Russia has stated the it will respond to the drone incident on its terms, and that it would be in accordance with the "assessments of the threat Kiev has posed."
At the time, Antonov's remarks came in response to comments made by White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre that it was too early for US officials to determine whether the incident was part of a 'Russian false flag' operation.