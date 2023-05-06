https://sputnikglobe.com/20230506/drone-attack-on-kremlin-shows-ukrainian-nationalists-prefer-terrorist-acts---bastrykin-1110133215.html

Drone Attack on Kremlin Shows Ukrainian Nationalists Prefer Terrorist Acts - Bastrykin

Drone Attack on Kremlin Shows Ukrainian Nationalists Prefer Terrorist Acts - Bastrykin

The attempted attack on the Kremlin confirms that terrorist acts are a typical style of Ukrainian nationalists, the head of the Investigative Committee of Russia, Alexander Bastrykin, told Sputnik.

2023-05-06T02:51+0000

2023-05-06T02:51+0000

2023-05-06T02:47+0000

russia

russia

anatoly antonov

alexander bastrykin

dmitry peskov

ukraine

kremlin

white house

russian investigative committee

us

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/04/1110078510_0:0:540:304_1920x0_80_0_0_5a6ad36ab6efea19cf96b52d887b1c21.png

On Wednesday, the Russian Investigative Committee opened a criminal case on the fact of terrorism after the drone attack on the Kremlin residence of Russian President Vladimir Putin. Bastrykin further stated that an investigation into the thwarted Tuesday attack against the Kremlin was ongoing as officials sought to examine all factors of the incident."The investigation is establishing all the circumstances of what happened," he told Sputnik.Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik on Friday that the Kremlin administration decided not to hold the traditional reception in the Kremlin on the occasion of Victory Day on May 9.The latest comes after Anatoly Antonov, who serves as the Russian ambassador to the US, condemned the US response to the foiled attack, noting that the Biden White House was being "strikingly cynical and absurd."Russia has stated the it will respond to the drone incident on its terms, and that it would be in accordance with the "assessments of the threat Kiev has posed."At the time, Antonov's remarks came in response to comments made by White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre that it was too early for US officials to determine whether the incident was part of a 'Russian false flag' operation.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230505/lavrov-ukraines-denial-of-kremlin-drone-attack-does-not-deserve-to-be-believed-1110113111.html

russia

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

alexander bastrykin, investigative committee of russia, kremlin attack, drone attack, ukrainian nationalists, terrorist acts, failed attack