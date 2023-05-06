International
Europe is bracing for tough winter as US-led push to “punish” Moscow for its military operation in Ukraine backfired on the EU, which has faced months of skyrocketing energy prices and rising inflation after Brussels joined Washington in attempting to “phase out” Russian oil, coal and gas.
Gazprom Pumping 39.5Mln Cubic Meters of Gas Through Sudzha Station Via Ukraine to Europe
Gazprom Pumping 39.5Mln Cubic Meters of Gas Through Sudzha Station Via Ukraine to Europe
Russian energy giant Gazprom is supplying 39.5 million cubic meters of gas to the Sudzha entry point on Saturday for further transit to Europe via Ukraine, with the application for the Sokhranovka station rejected by Ukraine, Gazprom spokesman Sergey Kupriyanov said.
"Gazprom is supplying Russian gas for transit through the Ukrainian territory in the amount confirmed by the Ukrainian side through the Sudzha station — 39.5 million cubic meters, as of May 6. The application for the Sokhranovka station was rejected," Kupriyanov told reporters. From May 2022, Russian gas deliveries remained at the level of 40-43 million cubic meters per day, but in early January, the figure started to drop and decreased to 24.4 million cubic meters per day. Starting February 1, the gas delivery volumes began to rise and returned to the levels of late 2022 on February 22 presumably because of a convergence between contract prices of Gazprom and European spot energy markets. Sudzha remains the only station transiting Russian gas to Europe via Ukraine after Kiev refused to continue admitting fuel at Sokhranovka on May 11, 2022. Gazprom later said that it was technically impossible to transfer all volumes of gas via the Sudzha station, however, the company continues to deliver gas to European customers according to contractual obligations and submitted requests.
08:12 GMT 06.05.2023
