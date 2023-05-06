https://sputnikglobe.com/20230506/gunpowder-depots-catch-fire-in-russias-sverdlovsk-region---emergency-services-1110155108.html

Gunpowder Depots Catch Fire in Russia's Sverdlovsk Region - Emergency Services

Gunpowder Depots Catch Fire in Russia's Sverdlovsk Region - Emergency Services

YEKATERINBURG, Russia (Sputnik) - Gunpowder depots caught fire on Saturday evening in Russia's Sverdlovsk Region, possibly after a forest fire closed in on the... 06.05.2023, Sputnik International

2023-05-06T21:31+0000

2023-05-06T21:31+0000

2023-05-06T21:32+0000

russia

russia

fire

sverdlovsk region

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107642/81/1076428131_0:156:3001:1844_1920x0_80_0_0_dfbe5b1bc16f5b2fb7ed5012e815acb6.jpg

"Explosions at gunpowder depots in the Rezhevsky District of the Sverdlovsk Region have been reported," the official said. Preliminary information suggests that the buildings caught fire from a forest blaze, the official added. Local authorities said they started evacuating the residents of Pervomaiskii village that lies close to the blaze. An emergency situation regime was declared in the Rezhevsky district, municipal head Ivan Kartashov said. There are no casualties as a result of the fire at the warehouses, the regional office of the Russian Emergencies Ministry, citing preliminary data. Later on Saturday, the office specified that the fire burnt down two warehouses. Firefighting efforts in the village of Pervomaiskii continue, the statement added.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20201211/scientists-identify-forest-fire-conditions-1081430625.html

russia

sverdlovsk region

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia, fire, sverdlovsk region