League of Arab States May Decide on Syria's Return to Organization on May 7
League of Arab States May Decide on Syria's Return to Organization on May 7
The decision on Syria's re-admission to the League of Arab States (LAS) may be made at an extraordinary meeting of the foreign ministers of the organization's member states on May 7.
"The decision [on Syria's readmission to the LAS] may be made. This matter is under consideration. The decision may be made tomorrow … all members [of the organization] will be taking part in the ministerial meeting," Rushdie said, when asked if the meeting might decide on the restoration of Syria's membership. On Friday, Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi told CNN that there were enough votes among Arab League members to bring Syria back into the organization. The 22-nation Arab League suspended Syria's membership in 2011 after a war broke out in the country. Several member states then recalled their ambassadors from Syria in protest against Syrian President Bashar Assad's policies, accusing his government of cracking down on demonstrators in the country. Years later, some of the nations have begun taking steps to reengage with Damascus and reopen embassies.
syria, league of arab states (las) , syria's las membership
syria, league of arab states (las) , syria's las membership

League of Arab States May Decide on Syria's Return to Organization on May 7

15:28 GMT 06.05.2023
A general view shot taken on June 30, 2015, shows a neighbourhood in the Syrian capital Damascus
A general view shot taken on June 30, 2015, shows a neighbourhood in the Syrian capital Damascus - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.05.2023
© AFP 2023 / LOUAI BESHARA
"The decision [on Syria's readmission to the LAS] may be made. This matter is under consideration. The decision may be made tomorrow … all members [of the organization] will be taking part in the ministerial meeting," Rushdie said, when asked if the meeting might decide on the restoration of Syria's membership.
On Friday, Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi told CNN that there were enough votes among Arab League members to bring Syria back into the organization.
The 22-nation Arab League suspended Syria's membership in 2011 after a war broke out in the country. Several member states then recalled their ambassadors from Syria in protest against Syrian President Bashar Assad's policies, accusing his government of cracking down on demonstrators in the country. Years later, some of the nations have begun taking steps to reengage with Damascus and reopen embassies.
