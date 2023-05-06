https://sputnikglobe.com/20230506/man-allegedly-involved-in-explosion-of-prilepins-car-detained---russian-internal-ministry-1110142738.html
Man Allegedly Involved in Explosion of Prilepin's Car Detained - Russian Interior Ministry
The police in Russia's Nizhny Novgorod Region have detained a man, who may be involved in the explosion of a car of Zakhar Prilepin, the co-chairman of the political party A Just Russia — For Truth, the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs said on Saturday.
"In the Nizhny Novgorod Region, the police detained in hot pursuit a man, who may be involved in blowing up the car carrying Zakhar Prilepin," the ministry's statement read.Earlier in the day, Prilepin's car was blown up on the highway in the Nizhny Novgorod Region, as a result of which the driver was killed and the politician was injured, a law enforcement source told Sputnik.
Man Allegedly Involved in Explosion of Prilepin's Car Detained - Russian Interior Ministry
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The police in Russia's Nizhny Novgorod Region have detained a man, who may be involved in the explosion of a car of Zakhar Prilepin, the co-chairman of the political party A Just Russia — For Truth, the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs said on Saturday.
"In the Nizhny Novgorod Region, the police detained in hot pursuit a man, who may be involved in blowing up the car carrying Zakhar Prilepin," the ministry's statement read.
Earlier in the day, Prilepin's car was blown up on the highway in the Nizhny Novgorod Region, as a result of which the driver was killed and the politician was injured
, a law enforcement source told Sputnik.