International
WATCH: Anti-Government Rally in Prague
- Sputnik International, 1920
Russia
The latest news and stories from Russia. Stay tuned for updates and breaking news on defense, politics, economy and more.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230506/man-allegedly-involved-in-explosion-of-prilepins-car-detained---russian-internal-ministry-1110142738.html
Man Allegedly Involved in Explosion of Prilepin's Car Detained - Russian Interior Ministry
Man Allegedly Involved in Explosion of Prilepin's Car Detained - Russian Interior Ministry
The police in Russia's Nizhny Novgorod Region have detained a man, who may be involved in the explosion of a car of Zakhar Prilepin, the co-chairman of the political party A Just Russia — For Truth, the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs said on Saturday.
2023-05-06T11:45+0000
2023-05-06T12:05+0000
russia
russian ministry of internal affairs
russia
explosion
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/06/1110142577_0:40:1194:712_1920x0_80_0_0_0268869fd28917e6ed332c550d1c3b7f.jpg
"In the Nizhny Novgorod Region, the police detained in hot pursuit a man, who may be involved in blowing up the car carrying Zakhar Prilepin," the ministry's statement read.Earlier in the day, Prilepin's car was blown up on the highway in the Nizhny Novgorod Region, as a result of which the driver was killed and the politician was injured, a law enforcement source told Sputnik.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230506/car-of-russian-author-zakhar-prilepin-explodes-in-nizhny-novgorod-1110139521.html
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/06/1110142577_97:0:1098:751_1920x0_80_0_0_79aac6e9ecbae9bfc9d2c208d64db39e.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
explosion of prilepin's car, russian ministry of internal affairs, zakhar prilepin
explosion of prilepin's car, russian ministry of internal affairs, zakhar prilepin

Man Allegedly Involved in Explosion of Prilepin's Car Detained - Russian Interior Ministry

11:45 GMT 06.05.2023 (Updated: 12:05 GMT 06.05.2023)
© Sputnik / Следственный комитет РФ / Go to the mediabankThe car of Russian author, journalist and politician Zakhar Prilepin was blown up on a highway in Nizhny Novgorod
The car of Russian author, journalist and politician Zakhar Prilepin was blown up on a highway in Nizhny Novgorod - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.05.2023
© Sputnik / Следственный комитет РФ
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The police in Russia's Nizhny Novgorod Region have detained a man, who may be involved in the explosion of a car of Zakhar Prilepin, the co-chairman of the political party A Just Russia — For Truth, the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs said on Saturday.
"In the Nizhny Novgorod Region, the police detained in hot pursuit a man, who may be involved in blowing up the car carrying Zakhar Prilepin," the ministry's statement read.
Zakhar Prilepin - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.05.2023
Russia
Car of Russian Author Zakhar Prilepin Blown Up in Nizhny Novgorod Region
09:30 GMT
Earlier in the day, Prilepin's car was blown up on the highway in the Nizhny Novgorod Region, as a result of which the driver was killed and the politician was injured, a law enforcement source told Sputnik.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала