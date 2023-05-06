International
Mississippi Shooting Results in One Dead, Six Injured - Reports
Mississippi Shooting Results in One Dead, Six Injured - Reports
A shooting in a restaurant in Mississippi killed one and injured Six on Friday night.
The shooting occurred late on Friday night at The Scratch Kitchen restaurant, where people were attending a party in celebration of Cinco de Mayo, a holiday marking Mexico’s victory over the Second French Empire at the Battle of Puebla in 1862, CBS News said on Saturday. The local Sun Herald newspaper said that there were about 200 people in the restaurant when the shooter ran past security at the entrance. One person was killed and six others were shot, Ocean Springs Police Capt. Ryan LeMaire said as cited by CBS. An investigation is underway.
Mississippi Shooting Results in One Dead, Six Injured - Reports

22:06 GMT 06.05.2023 (Updated: 22:13 GMT 06.05.2023)
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - One person was killed and six others were injured in a shooting at a restaurant in the US state of Mississippi, US media report.
The shooting occurred late on Friday night at The Scratch Kitchen restaurant, where people were attending a party in celebration of Cinco de Mayo, a holiday marking Mexico’s victory over the Second French Empire at the Battle of Puebla in 1862, CBS News said on Saturday.
The local Sun Herald newspaper said that there were about 200 people in the restaurant when the shooter ran past security at the entrance.
One person was killed and six others were shot, Ocean Springs Police Capt. Ryan LeMaire said as cited by CBS.
An investigation is underway.
