https://sputnikglobe.com/20230506/mississippi-shooting-results-in-one-dead-six-injured---reports-1110155432.html

Mississippi Shooting Results in One Dead, Six Injured - Reports

Mississippi Shooting Results in One Dead, Six Injured - Reports

A shooting in a restaurant in Mississippi killed one and injured Six on Friday night.

2023-05-06T22:06+0000

2023-05-06T22:06+0000

2023-05-06T22:13+0000

americas

mississippi

shooting

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107814/76/1078147686_0:0:1000:563_1920x0_80_0_0_01a9636b197ee64c2f943d6afb71fa17.jpg

The shooting occurred late on Friday night at The Scratch Kitchen restaurant, where people were attending a party in celebration of Cinco de Mayo, a holiday marking Mexico’s victory over the Second French Empire at the Battle of Puebla in 1862, CBS News said on Saturday. The local Sun Herald newspaper said that there were about 200 people in the restaurant when the shooter ran past security at the entrance. One person was killed and six others were shot, Ocean Springs Police Capt. Ryan LeMaire said as cited by CBS. An investigation is underway.

americas

mississippi

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

mississippi shooting, cinco de mayo shooting