NATO in Pacific, Rogue Primary Debates, Charles' Coronation

NATO in Pacific, Rogue Primary Debates, Charles’ Coronation

DNC officials shrug off any ideas of a Democratic primary race, and Arkansas enforces anti-BDS laws. 06.05.2023, Sputnik International

NATO in Pacific, Rogue Primary Debates, Charles’ Coronation DNC officials shrug off any ideas of a Democratic primary race, and Arkansas enforces anti-BDS laws.

Political scientist, author, and host of the American Exception podcast Dr. Aaron Good joins Misfits hosts Michelle Witte and John Kiriakou to discuss ongoing scandals facing the Supreme Court, new bribery allegations against Joe Biden stemming from 2012, friction between Hunter Biden and the White House over legal strategy, and the use of Russiagate smears to discredit real reporting.Former Associate Deputy Attorney General and constitutional scholar Bruce Fein discusses the current situation in Myanmar through studying its past, ethnic tensions between the Burmese and other ethnic minorities, efforts to expand democracy in the country, and the case of the Jordan Neely subway killing.Scholar, educator, journalist focusing on the Asia-Pacific KJ Noh discusses San Francisco being ordered to cooperate with the National Guard to battle the local drug crisis, former Fox News host Tucker Carlson’s interest in hosting presidential primary debates independent of mainstream media, NATO reportedly opening an office in Japan, media censorship in Japan, the domestic political fallout of the South Korean president’s trip to Washington, and comments by the Czech foreign minister on dialogue with China.Indian economist and researcher Subin Dennis and Irish political commentator Phil Kelly discuss this weekend’s coronation of British King Charles III, where the crown’s wealth comes from, why the crimes of the British empire are so studiously ignored, and how neocolonial extraction remains in the former colonies of the British Empire.The Misfits also discuss this week’s News of the Weird, including a bovine-related death and a drunken ghost.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

