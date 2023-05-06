https://sputnikglobe.com/20230506/russia-reliably-supplies-gas-to-hungary-via-turkish-stream---energy-ministry-1110135211.html

Russia Reliably Supplies Gas to Hungary via Turkish Stream - Energy Ministry

Russia Reliably Supplies Gas to Hungary via Turkish Stream - Energy Ministry

Russia continues to reliably supply gas to Hungary via the Turkish Stream pipeline under a long-term contract, a representative of the Hungarian Ministry of Energy told Sputnik.

2023-05-06T04:29+0000

2023-05-06T04:29+0000

2023-05-06T04:29+0000

economy

hungary

russia

gazprom

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/106502/86/1065028681_0:50:1000:613_1920x0_80_0_0_c3b216aede16ab6b124cc2f8f429c55c.jpg

In the context of the energy crisis and sanctions against Russia, the priority is to ensure the security of supplies, the representative said, adding that, under a long-term contract, Russia "reliably supplies gas" to Hungary via the Turkish Stream gas pipeline. The representative added that the amount of gas in Hungarian storage facilities is 1.9 billion cubic meters, which is significantly more than at the end of the previous heating season, and will help to properly prepare for next winter. According to the Hungarian energy ministry, gas imports from Azerbaijan and Black Sea shelf production are possible ways for landlocked European countries to diversify supplies in the future. Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said in April that Russian energy giant Gazprom had extended the agreement on additional gas supplies to Hungary in excess of long-term contract volumes.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20220721/italy-poland-hungary-express-concern-over-eu-proposal-to-reduce-gas-demand---reports-1097666478.html

hungary

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

supplies gas to hungary, turkish stream