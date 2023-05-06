https://sputnikglobe.com/20230506/soros-da-resigns-more-bank-failures-and-who-declare-covid-pandemic-over-1110131112.html

On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including CDC Director Rochelle Walensky resigning, and Australian PM Anthony... 06.05.2023, Sputnik International

On today's episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including CDC Director Rochelle Walensky resigning, and Australian PM Anthony Albanese being frustrated with Julian Assange's imprisonment.

Ian Shilling - Geopolitical Analyst, Researcher, and Blogger | New Media Support Robert F. Kennedy Jr for President, The King Charles III Coronation, and The WHO Ending the COVID PandemicAlison Hayden - Former Candidate for Congress of California 14th District | The California Dream is Over, Hunter Biden Indictment Rumors, and Tucker Carlson Has Been Taken Off the BoardIn the first hour, Lee spoke with Ian Shilling about the coronation of King Charles III, British colonies wanting to sever ties with the Monarchy, and the resignation of CDC director Rochelle Walensky. Ian talked about how unpopular King Charles III is and how the British media has propped up the new king's favorability in the United Kingdom. Ian commented on the WHO officially declaring the COVID-19 pandemic over and the possibilities of why the CDC director resigned on the same day.In the second hour, Lee spoke with Alison Hayden about the destruction of California, the alleged CCP purchases of California politicians, and election integrity in America. Alison discussed her fight for transparent elections in California and how establishment California politicians have destroyed the state of California. Alison spoke about the Biden crime family and the rumors of a possible Hunter Biden indictment. We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

