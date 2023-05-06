https://sputnikglobe.com/20230506/south-korea-us-to-launch-largest-ever-live-fire-exercises-in-may---reports-1110141657.html

South Korea, US to Launch Largest-Ever Live-Fire Exercises in May - Reports

South Korea and the United States will start joint live-fire exercises that will be the largest in the history of their military cooperation and will be dedicated to the 70th anniversary of the alliance between the two countries, South Korean news agency reported on Saturday, citing the South Korean Defense Ministry.

The drills will also mark the 75th anniversary of Seoul's military establishment, according to the news outlet. In total, five exercises are scheduled to take place between May 25 and June 15 at Seungjin Fire Training Field in the South Korean inland city of Pocheon located 32 miles northeast of Seoul, the ministry was cited as saying by media. The drills will involve such weapons systems as F-35A stealth fighters, AH-64 Apache attack helicopters, K2 tanks and Chunmoo multiple rocket launchers, the news agency reported, adding that the last exercise of that kind had taken place in 2017, with 48 South Korean and US units and over 2,000 troops engaged. South Korea and the United States signed a mutual defense treaty that established a basis for their military cooperation in October 1953, three months after the end of the Korean War. Since 1977, over 10 such high-profile military drills have taken place, including both joint and South Korean-only exercises.

