https://sputnikglobe.com/20230506/theyre-everywhere-hundreds-of-migrants-arrive-on-us-mexico-border-ahead-of-title-42-end-1110132667.html

'They're Everywhere': Hundreds of Migrants Arrive on US-Mexico Border Ahead of Title 42 End

'They're Everywhere': Hundreds of Migrants Arrive on US-Mexico Border Ahead of Title 42 End

Hundreds of migrants illegally crossed into the United States in the Texas border city of El Paso, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

2023-05-06T01:35+0000

2023-05-06T01:35+0000

2023-05-06T01:31+0000

americas

joe biden

texas

el paso

mexico

us-mexico border

migrants

border crossings

border tensions

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/02/1a/1107826104_0:100:3072:1828_1920x0_80_0_0_f1c0a33dcbc2bde0fd90f230fea275f5.jpg

On Friday afternoon, hundreds of migrants gathered at different points along the US border wall in El Paso that separates the United States and Mexico. A massive surge of illegal migrants is expected to overwhelm the US southern border after the Trump-era public health emergency order known as Title 42 - which allowed the US government to turn away illegal immigrants at the border to prevent the spread of COVID-19 - is set to expire on May 11. Many of the migrants appeared to have turned themselves in to US authorities and were waiting to be picked up to be processed. Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) officers, US Army soldiers, and Border Patrol agents were on the scene to apprehend the migrants. A DPS officer told Sputnik there were hundreds of migrants in the area. An all-time record number of migrants have arrived at the US southern border under the Biden administration, hitting two consecutive records in 2021 and 2022, exceeding 2.3 million people. In fiscal year 2023, the US authorities said they have encountered more than 1.2 million migrants.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230504/migrants-overwhelm-us-southern-border-city-days-before-title-42-expulsion-policy-ends-1110104575.html

americas

texas

el paso

mexico

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

us, migrants, us-mexico border, title 42, el paso, texas