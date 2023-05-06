https://sputnikglobe.com/20230506/three-captured-russian-pilots-released-from-ukrainian-captivity---defense-ministry-1110144414.html

Three Captured Russian Pilots Released From Ukrainian Captivity - Defense Ministry

Three Captured Russian Pilots Released From Ukrainian Captivity - Defense Ministry

Three Russian military pilots have been released from Ukrainian captivity and have already returned from the Kiev-controlled territory after complex negotiations, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.

2023-05-06T13:18+0000

2023-05-06T13:18+0000

2023-05-06T13:18+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

russian defense ministry

ukraine

russia

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/105778/04/1057780457_0:100:3284:1947_1920x0_80_0_0_532df8f0e0a2a83b3bebb92e955cb3dd.jpg

"On May 6, following complex negotiations, three Russian military service members, pilots of the Russian aerospace forces, have returned from the territory controlled by the Kiev regime. Their lives were under threat in prison," the ministry said, adding that the pilots were being provided with "all the necessary medical and psychological assistance."Earlier, Russian Defense Ministry said that a total of 40 Russian military personnel returned home from the Ukraine-controlled territories as a result of a negotiation process.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20220426/uk-calls-for-treating-captive-mercenaries-as-ukrainian-soldiers-1095083576.html

ukraine

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

ukrainian captivity, russian pilots