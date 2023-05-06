International
On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Three Captured Russian Pilots Released From Ukrainian Captivity - Defense Ministry
Three Captured Russian Pilots Released From Ukrainian Captivity - Defense Ministry
Three Russian military pilots have been released from Ukrainian captivity and have already returned from the Kiev-controlled territory after complex negotiations, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.
"On May 6, following complex negotiations, three Russian military service members, pilots of the Russian aerospace forces, have returned from the territory controlled by the Kiev regime. Their lives were under threat in prison," the ministry said, adding that the pilots were being provided with "all the necessary medical and psychological assistance."Earlier, Russian Defense Ministry said that a total of 40 Russian military personnel returned home from the Ukraine-controlled territories as a result of a negotiation process.
Three Captured Russian Pilots Released From Ukrainian Captivity - Defense Ministry

13:18 GMT 06.05.2023
The Russian Defense Ministry building on Frunzenskaya embankment in Moscow - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.05.2023
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Three Russian military pilots have been released from Ukrainian imprisonment and have already returned from the Kiev-controlled territory after complex negotiations, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.
"On May 6, following complex negotiations, three Russian military service members, pilots of the Russian aerospace forces, have returned from the territory controlled by the Kiev regime. Their lives were under threat in prison," the ministry said, adding that the pilots were being provided with "all the necessary medical and psychological assistance."
UK Calls for Treating Captive Mercenaries as Ukrainian Soldiers
26 April 2022, 20:45 GMT
Earlier, Russian Defense Ministry said that a total of 40 Russian military personnel returned home from the Ukraine-controlled territories as a result of a negotiation process.
