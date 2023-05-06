https://sputnikglobe.com/20230506/three-captured-russian-pilots-released-from-ukrainian-captivity---defense-ministry-1110144414.html
Three Russian military pilots have been released from Ukrainian captivity and have already returned from the Kiev-controlled territory after complex negotiations, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.
"On May 6, following complex negotiations, three Russian military service members, pilots of the Russian aerospace forces, have returned from the territory controlled by the Kiev regime. Their lives were under threat in prison," the ministry said, adding that the pilots were being provided with "all the necessary medical and psychological assistance."Earlier, Russian Defense Ministry said that a total of 40 Russian military personnel returned home from the Ukraine-controlled territories as a result of a negotiation process.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Three Russian military pilots have been released from Ukrainian imprisonment and have already returned from the Kiev-controlled territory after complex negotiations, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.
"On May 6, following complex negotiations, three Russian military service members, pilots of the Russian aerospace forces, have returned from the territory controlled by the Kiev regime. Their lives were under threat in prison," the ministry said, adding that the pilots were being provided with "all the necessary medical and psychological assistance."
Earlier, Russian Defense Ministry said that a total of 40 Russian military personnel returned home from the Ukraine-controlled territories
as a result of a negotiation process.