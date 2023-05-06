International
On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Ukrainian Armed Forces Chief Says Discussed Situation at Front With US Counterpart
Ukrainian Armed Forces Chief Says Discussed Situation at Front With US Counterpart
Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian armed forces Gen. Valerii Zaluzhnyi discussed the situation at the front and Kiev's preparations for a counteroffensive with his US counterpart, Gen. Mark Milley.
"I am staying in a stable dialogue with US Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley," Zaluzhnyi said on Telegram, adding that he had informed Milley of the situation at the front and the next actions of the Ukrainian troops. Zaluzhnyi also thanked his US counterpart for the latest military aid package announced by Washington. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday that the United States had authorized additional security assistance for Ukraine including heavy artillery and ammunition, anti-tank weapons, and other field equipment valued at $300 million. The Ukrainian government has been planning a major counteroffensive against Russia for several months. Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said in early April that Kiev had scheduled its counteroffensive for the summer, while US media reported that it was expected to start on April 30. The Foreign Policy newspaper reported, citing Ukrainian lawmaker Oleksandra Ustinova, that Kiev indeed had hoped to launch its counteroffensive in April, but later postponed it indefinitely due to a shortage of weapons.
ukrainian counteroffensive, ukraine, us, russian special operation in ukraine, russian military operation in ukraine, war in ukraine
17:43 GMT 06.05.2023
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian armed forces Gen. Valerii Zaluzhnyi said on Saturday he had discussed the situation at the front and Kiev's preparations for a counteroffensive with his US counterpart, Gen. Mark Milley, during a phone call.
"I am staying in a stable dialogue with US Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley," Zaluzhnyi said on Telegram, adding that he had informed Milley of the situation at the front and the next actions of the Ukrainian troops.
Zaluzhnyi also thanked his US counterpart for the latest military aid package announced by Washington.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday that the United States had authorized additional security assistance for Ukraine including heavy artillery and ammunition, anti-tank weapons, and other field equipment valued at $300 million.
The Ukrainian government has been planning a major counteroffensive against Russia for several months. Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said in early April that Kiev had scheduled its counteroffensive for the summer, while US media reported that it was expected to start on April 30. The Foreign Policy newspaper reported, citing Ukrainian lawmaker Oleksandra Ustinova, that Kiev indeed had hoped to launch its counteroffensive in April, but later postponed it indefinitely due to a shortage of weapons.
