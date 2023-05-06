https://sputnikglobe.com/20230506/watch-t-72b3-tank-operating-in-special-op-zone-1110136291.html

Watch T-72B3 Tank Operating in Special Op Zone

Watch T-72B3 Tank Operating in Special Op Zone

The Russian Defense Ministry has released a video of T-72B3 tank crews fighting on the front line against a group of enemy infantry sneaking through the woods.

2023-05-06T07:50+0000

2023-05-06T07:50+0000

2023-05-06T07:50+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

russia

russian defense ministry

t-72b3

t-72

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/02/1110024103_0:170:3038:1879_1920x0_80_0_0_51888fa3d288899efe30f4caf942a712.jpg

The Russian Defense Ministry has released a video of a T-72B3 tank crew fighting on the front line against a group of enemy infantry sneaking through the woods. The video shows the tank being loaded with ammunition and then moving for a long time through seemingly impassable mud to a firing position. The tank crew can be seen aiming at a group of enemy infantry hiding in the woods. The T-72B3 is armed with a 125mm cannon and a coaxial 7.62mm machine gun for engaging ground targets, as well as a 12.7mm heavy machine gun.

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

T-72B3 tank crew fighting on the front line against a group of enemy infantry T-72B3 tank crew fighting on the front line against a group of enemy infantry 2023-05-06T07:50+0000 true PT1M16S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

operating in special op zone, t-72b3 tank, russian defense ministry