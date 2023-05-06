https://sputnikglobe.com/20230506/watch-t-72b3-tank-operating-in-special-op-zone-1110136291.html
The Russian Defense Ministry has released a video of T-72B3 tank crews fighting on the front line against a group of enemy infantry sneaking through the woods.
The Russian Defense Ministry has released a video of a T-72B3 tank crew fighting on the front line against a group of enemy infantry sneaking through the woods. The video shows the tank being loaded with ammunition and then moving for a long time through seemingly impassable mud to a firing position. The tank crew can be seen aiming at a group of enemy infantry hiding in the woods. The T-72B3 is armed with a 125mm cannon and a coaxial 7.62mm machine gun for engaging ground targets, as well as a 12.7mm heavy machine gun.
The T-72B3 is an upgraded version of the T-72 main battle tank, designed and developed in Russia. The tank features modernized armor protection, upgraded fire control and targeting systems, and enhanced operational capability in low-visibility conditions.
The Russian Defense Ministry has released a video of a T-72B3 tank crew fighting on the front line against a group of enemy infantry sneaking through the woods.
The video shows the tank being loaded with ammunition and then moving for a long time through seemingly impassable mud to a firing position. The tank crew can be seen aiming at a group of enemy infantry hiding in the woods.
The T-72B3 is armed with a 125mm cannon and a coaxial 7.62mm machine gun for engaging ground targets, as well as a 12.7mm heavy machine gun.