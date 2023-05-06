https://sputnikglobe.com/20230506/weekly-news-wrap-blinken-facing-criminal-allegations-kremlin-drone-attack-biden-bribery-scandal-1110132113.html

Weekly News Wrap; Blinken Facing Criminal Allegations; Kremlin Drone Attack; Biden Bribery Scandal

Weekly News Wrap; Blinken Facing Criminal Allegations; Kremlin Drone Attack; Biden Bribery Scandal

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is facing allegations that he lied to Congress and set up a scheme to interfere in the 2020 presidential elections by... 06.05.2023, Sputnik International

2023-05-06T04:06+0000

2023-05-06T04:06+0000

2023-05-06T09:05+0000

the critical hour

radio

antony blinken

joe biden

bribery

julian assange

kremlin

drone attack

us navy

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/05/1110131914_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_a48ac712bdf783ead9943faa6063b77c.png

Weekly News Wrap; Blinken Facing Criminal Allegations; Kremlin Drone Attack; Biden Bribery Scandal US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is facing allegations that he lied to Congress and set up a scheme to interfere in the 2020 presidential elections by cooking up a fake intelligence assessment.

Caleb Maupin, journalist, and political analyst, joins us to discuss this week's important news stories. Russia blames the US for the drone attack on the Kremlin. Also, the President of Iran visited Syria and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization may become the new United Nations.Professor Danny Shaw, author, activist and professor of Latin American studies, joins us to discuss this week's important news stories. Haitian struggles for freedom are misrepresented.Dan Kovalik, writer, author, and lawyer, joins us to discuss this week's important news stories. NATO is looking to build bases in Finland. Also, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is facing allegations that he lied to Congress and set up a scheme to interfere in the 2020 presidential elections by cooking up a fake intelligence assessment.Ajamu Baraka, 2016 US vice presidential candidate for the Green Party, and Linwood Tauheed, associate professor of Economics at the University of Missouri-Kansas City, come together to discuss this week's important news stories. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is facing allegations that he lied to Congress and set up a scheme to interfere in the 2020 presidential elections by cooking up a fake intelligence assessment. Also, the US goes after African people in the US and Black voters may leave the Democrats high and dry in 2024.Jim Kavanagh, whose work can be found at Jim Kavanagh's Substack, thepolemicist.net, and Counterpunch, and Steve Poikonen, national organizer for Action4Assange, come together to discuss this week's important news stories. The Biden administration takes heat for persecuting Julian Assange on press freedom day. Also, RFK Jr says that he will pardon Julian Asange and the US Navy has deployed a drag queen influencer to recruit new sailors.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Garland Nixon https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125302_0:0:239:239_100x100_80_0_0_d5d43c970b0740f228597fbcdb4ffd66.jpg

Garland Nixon https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125302_0:0:239:239_100x100_80_0_0_d5d43c970b0740f228597fbcdb4ffd66.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Garland Nixon https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125302_0:0:239:239_100x100_80_0_0_d5d43c970b0740f228597fbcdb4ffd66.jpg

radio, antony blinken, joe biden, bribery, julian assange, kremlin, drone attack, us navy, аудио