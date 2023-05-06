International
The Final Countdown
Hosted by international journalist, Manila Chan, along with author and cartoonist, Ted Rall
What is the Future of the Ukrainian-Russian Grain Deal?
What is the Future of the Ukrainian-Russian Grain Deal?
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Manila Chan and Ted Rall discuss top news, such as the future of the Ukraine-Russia Grain Deal.
What is the Future of the Ukrainian-Russian Grain Deal?
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Manila Chan and Ted Rall discuss top news, such as the future of the Ukraine-Russia Grain Deal.
Steve Gill: Attorney and CEO of Gill MediaDavid Tawil: Co-founder of ProChain CapitalSusan Pai: Immigration AttorneyMark Sleboda: International Relations and Security AnalystIn the first half hour, the hosts were joined by Steve Gill, Attorney and CEO of Gill Media, who talked about the allegations of Biden's bribery.In the second half of the hour, David Tawil, Co-founder of ProChain Capital, joins to talk about PacWest Bank and Western Alliance Bank shares plummeting.In the last hour, The Final Countdown talked to immigration attorney Susan Pai about Florida's new anti-immigration bill.Later in the hour, The Final Countdown was joined by International Relations and Security Analyst Mark Sleboda about Russia's grain deal with Ukraine.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
russia, ukraine, grain deal
russia, ukraine, grain deal

What is the Future of the Ukrainian-Russian Grain Deal?

04:04 GMT 06.05.2023 (Updated: 08:50 GMT 06.05.2023)
The Final Countdown
What is the Future of the Ukrainian-Russian Grain Deal?
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Manila Chan and Ted Rall discuss top news, such as the future of the Ukraine-Russia Grain Deal.
Steve Gill: Attorney and CEO of Gill Media
David Tawil: Co-founder of ProChain Capital
Susan Pai: Immigration Attorney
Mark Sleboda: International Relations and Security Analyst
In the first half hour, the hosts were joined by Steve Gill, Attorney and CEO of Gill Media, who talked about the allegations of Biden's bribery.
In the second half of the hour, David Tawil, Co-founder of ProChain Capital, joins to talk about PacWest Bank and Western Alliance Bank shares plummeting.
In the last hour, The Final Countdown talked to immigration attorney Susan Pai about Florida's new anti-immigration bill.
Later in the hour, The Final Countdown was joined by International Relations and Security Analyst Mark Sleboda about Russia's grain deal with Ukraine.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
