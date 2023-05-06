https://sputnikglobe.com/20230506/what-is-the-future-of-the-ukrainian-russian-grain-deal-1110126745.html

What is the Future of the Ukrainian-Russian Grain Deal?

What is the Future of the Ukrainian-Russian Grain Deal?

On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Manila Chan and Ted Rall discuss top news, such as the future of the Ukraine-Russia Grain Deal.

What is the Future of the Ukrainian-Russian Grain Deal? On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Manila Chan and Ted Rall discuss top news, such as the future of the Ukraine-Russia Grain Deal.

Steve Gill: Attorney and CEO of Gill MediaDavid Tawil: Co-founder of ProChain CapitalSusan Pai: Immigration AttorneyMark Sleboda: International Relations and Security AnalystIn the first half hour, the hosts were joined by Steve Gill, Attorney and CEO of Gill Media, who talked about the allegations of Biden's bribery.In the second half of the hour, David Tawil, Co-founder of ProChain Capital, joins to talk about PacWest Bank and Western Alliance Bank shares plummeting.In the last hour, The Final Countdown talked to immigration attorney Susan Pai about Florida's new anti-immigration bill.Later in the hour, The Final Countdown was joined by International Relations and Security Analyst Mark Sleboda about Russia's grain deal with Ukraine.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

