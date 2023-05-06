'Word Salad & Scrambled Eggs?' Internet Roasts Biden & Harris Over 'Going to Lunch' Car Selfie
© JONATHAN ERNSTU.S. President Joe Biden and Vice-President Kamala Harris shake hands during a ceremony to sign the "Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act", on the South Lawn at the White House in Washington, U.S., November 15, 2021
© JONATHAN ERNST
Subscribe
80-year-old US President Joe Biden, who recently announced his re-election bid, is frequently the butt of Internet jokes and memes, with his endless stream of blunders offering fodder for critics.
A "cringeworthy" photo of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris has been making the rounds on Twitter. Posted on social media by the 80-year-old POTUS himself, and then retweeted by his VP, it showed the two heading off “for lunch.” At least that is what the caption by Biden stated.
Commentators and social media users jumped on the Twitter thread to take a dig at the two officials.
© Photo : TwitterScreenshot of Twitter account of US Vice President Kamala Harris showing photo of her with President Joe Biden in a car.
Screenshot of Twitter account of US Vice President Kamala Harris showing photo of her with President Joe Biden in a car.
© Photo : Twitter
Lunch in the company of Biden and Harris was succinctly slammed as “My worst nightmare" by podcaster Graham Allen.
© Photo : TwitterScreenshot of Twitter post by podcast host Graham Allen.
Screenshot of Twitter post by podcast host Graham Allen.
© Photo : Twitter
Others took the time to point out that “green” enthusiast Joe Biden was, in fact, setting out to lunch with a huge motorcade with all the accompanying fallout for the environment.
Others on Twitter showed no mercy in the comments, excoriating Biden's policies.
© Photo : TwitterTwitter screenshot.
Twitter screenshot.
© Photo : Twitter
© Photo : TwitterTwitter screenshot.
Twitter screenshot.
© Photo : Twitter
© Photo : TwitterTwitter screenshot.
Twitter screenshot.
© Photo : Twitter
© Photo : TwitterTwitter screenshot.
Twitter screenshot.
© Photo : Twitter
© Photo : TwitterTwitter screenshot.
Twitter screenshot.
© Photo : Twitter
Some used the "lunch" reference to go for some wordplay, mocking the oldest sitting US president's propensity for incoherent ramblings and blunders.