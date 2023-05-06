https://sputnikglobe.com/20230506/word-salad--scrambled-eggs-internet-roasts-biden--harris-over-going-to-lunch-car-selfie-1110147552.html

'Word Salad & Scrambled Eggs?' Internet Roasts Biden & Harris Over 'Going to Lunch' Car Selfie

A photo of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris has been making the rounds on Twitter.

A "cringeworthy" photo of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris has been making the rounds on Twitter. Posted on social media by the 80-year-old POTUS himself, and then retweeted by his VP, it showed the two heading off “for lunch.” At least that is what the caption by Biden stated.Commentators and social media users jumped on the Twitter thread to take a dig at the two officials.Lunch in the company of Biden and Harris was succinctly slammed as “My worst nightmare" by podcaster Graham Allen.Others took the time to point out that “green” enthusiast Joe Biden was, in fact, setting out to lunch with a huge motorcade with all the accompanying fallout for the environment.Others on Twitter showed no mercy in the comments, excoriating Biden's policies.Some used the "lunch" reference to go for some wordplay, mocking the oldest sitting US president's propensity for incoherent ramblings and blunders.

