https://sputnikglobe.com/20230507/air-raid-sirens-sound-in-multiple-regions-of-ukraine-including-kiev---authorities-1110187040.html

Air Raid Sirens Sound in Multiple Regions of Ukraine, Including Kiev - Authorities

Air Raid Sirens Sound in Multiple Regions of Ukraine, Including Kiev - Authorities

Air raid warning were blasted in several regions of Ukraine on Sunday Night.

2023-05-07T22:11+0000

2023-05-07T22:11+0000

2023-05-07T22:11+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

ukraine

kiev

odessa

air raid

dnipropetrovsk

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/03/1c/1108863592_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_a7376099ddc325bde115412083f0e5ba.jpg

Air raid sirens went off in the Ukrainian region of Kiev, including the capital city itself, at around 23:35 local time on Sunday (20:35 GMT), the ministry’s online map showed. Earlier in the evening, air raid alerts were issued in the Ukrainian regions of Kirovohrad, Chernihiv, Vinnytsia and Poltava. Earlier on Sunday, air raid sirens sounded in the regions of Odessa, Mykolaiv, Dnipropetrovsk and the Ukraine-controlled part of Kherson region. Ukrainian media reported that explosions were heard in Odessa and the Kiev region late on Sunday night. Precision strikes against Ukrainian infrastructure have been carried out by Russia since October 10 (two days after the terrorist attack on the Crimean Bridge). In February, the head of Ukrainian power grid operator Ukrenergo said that direct damage to Ukraine's energy infrastructure caused by Russian strikes may amount to hundreds of millions of dollars, with economic losses ranging in billions.

ukraine

kiev

odessa

dnipropetrovsk

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

ukraine, kiev, odessa