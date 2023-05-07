https://sputnikglobe.com/20230507/iaea-says-concerned-about-nuclear-safety-risks-at-zaporozhye-npp-1110157223.html

IAEA Says Concerned About Nuclear Safety Risks at Zaporozhye NPP

The International Atomic Energy Agency says it has concerns about the safety of the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant and urged for quick action.

The IAEA said on Saturday that its experts at the ZNPP had received information about the announcement of an evacuation of residents from the town of Enerhodar where most of the NPP staff reside. Earlier on Saturday, ZNPP Site Director Yuri Chernichuk said on Telegram that the nuclear power plant’s blocks were all shut down and the equipment was maintained in accordance with all the safety and security regulations. Chernichuk said that there was no need to evacuate the ZNPP staff, or Enerhodar residents. Vladimir Rogov, a senior official of the Zaporozhye regional administration, told Sputnik on Friday that the ZNPP was operating in regular mode and there was no need to evacuate the plant’s staff. Acting governor of the Zaporozhye region, Yevgeny Balitsky, said on Friday that the counteroffensive of Ukrainian troops in the region would be launched in the coming days or hours. The authorities of the Zaporozhye region decided to temporarily resettle residents living within a 30-kilometer (18.6-mile) zone from the combat line to the south of the region, the governor said.

