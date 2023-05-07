https://sputnikglobe.com/20230507/moldovan-police-say-detained-27-participants-of-anti-government-protest-1110177265.html

Moldovan Police Say Detained 27 Participants of Anti-Government Protest

The Moldovan police said on Sunday they had detained 27 participants of an anti-governmental protest that was organized by the opposition Sor party in Kishinev due to their "suspicious behavior."

Earlier in the day, Sor's supporters launched a demonstration in the Moldovan capital, demanding the resignation of the Moldovan government. "Twenty seven individuals demonstrating suspicious behavior were taken to the Main Police Department for identification and registration of documents," the Moldovan police said on Telegram. Sor condemned the actions of law enforcement officers, saying that they had also prevented about 25,000 residents of the country's regions from attending the demonstration in the capital by blocking bus traffic. The developments came after Marina Tauber, the deputy leader of the Sor party, was detained at Kishinev International Airport on May 1 in an attempt to leave the country for Israel. A district court in Kishinev decided to place Tauber under house arrest for 20 days. Moldova's ruling Party of Action and Solidarity, which controls all state institutions, including the police and courts, faced harsh criticism after the court's ruling, with Sor's supporters accusing it of intention to put the opposition under pressure. Sor has long been carrying out mass anti-governmental protests in the country. Moldova's opposition has repeatedly accused the authorities of failing to cope with the economic crisis. The country's leadership has also been criticized for its unwillingness to negotiate better gas prices with Russia and for putting political pressure on opponents. The Moldovan government, in turn, has called for the end of the protests and for the closure of the Sor party, accusing it of receiving the illegal financing.

