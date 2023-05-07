https://sputnikglobe.com/20230507/mystery-of-massive-macaroni-mounds-dumped-near-new-jersey-river-solved-1110167863.html
Mystery of Massive Macaroni Mounds Dumped Near New Jersey River Solved
Mystery of Massive Macaroni Mounds Dumped Near New Jersey River Solved
Hundreds of pounds of boiled pasta, mostly spaghetti, but there were other kinds, were found in New Jersey, US.
2023-05-07T12:08+0000
2023-05-07T12:08+0000
2023-05-07T12:08+0000
beyond politics
new jersey
us
pasta
viral
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/105839/83/1058398345_0:100:1920:1180_1920x0_80_0_0_39efa3767aedcf13482278d89e6e757e.jpg
A local man said that he had seen a veteran from the neighborhood who was cleaning out his late mother's house, and it is him to blame for the piles of discarded pasta, roughly 200 kilos of it, scattered along a river bank in New Jersey, according to media reports.According to Keith Rost, from Old Scaffold, a man unloaded the oodles of noodles and pasta at Iresick Brook on April 28.Earlier, the mysterious appearance of pasta in the forest was brought to the attention of local resident Nina Jochnowitz. She published a post on social media in which she estimated the total weight of the pasta to be more than 200 kilograms. The photos of the pasta quickly gained popularity online and baffled users.Soon after posting on social media and appealing to local authorities, public utilities arrived on the scene and removed the discarded pasta.
new jersey
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/105839/83/1058398345_107:0:1814:1280_1920x0_80_0_0_7459d70143f349d9606c1ac3256cc67b.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
pasta at new jersey lake, boiled pasta
pasta at new jersey lake, boiled pasta
Mystery of Massive Macaroni Mounds Dumped Near New Jersey River Solved
Earlier, several hundred of kilograms of boiled pasta, mostly spaghetti, and even other mounds of macaroni, were found dumped by a river bank in the US state of New Jersey.
A local man said that he had seen a veteran from the neighborhood who was cleaning out his late mother's house, and it is him to blame for the piles of discarded pasta, roughly 200 kilos of it, scattered along a river bank in New Jersey, according to media reports.
According to Keith Rost, from Old Scaffold, a man unloaded the oodles of noodles and pasta
at Iresick Brook on April 28.
"I really feel like he was just trying to clear out his parents' house and they were probably stocked up from COVID," Rost said as quoted by the media. "My grandparents always had a cupboard full of cans and pasta, just to be safe."
Earlier, the mysterious appearance of pasta in the forest was brought to the attention of local resident Nina Jochnowitz. She published a post on social media in which she estimated the total weight of the pasta to be more than 200 kilograms. The photos of the pasta quickly gained popularity online and baffled users.
Soon after posting on social media and appealing to local authorities, public utilities arrived on the scene and removed the discarded pasta.