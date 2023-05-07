https://sputnikglobe.com/20230507/mystery-of-massive-macaroni-mounds-dumped-near-new-jersey-river-solved-1110167863.html

Mystery of Massive Macaroni Mounds Dumped Near New Jersey River Solved

Mystery of Massive Macaroni Mounds Dumped Near New Jersey River Solved

Hundreds of pounds of boiled pasta, mostly spaghetti, but there were other kinds, were found in New Jersey, US.

A local man said that he had seen a veteran from the neighborhood who was cleaning out his late mother's house, and it is him to blame for the piles of discarded pasta, roughly 200 kilos of it, scattered along a river bank in New Jersey, according to media reports.According to Keith Rost, from Old Scaffold, a man unloaded the oodles of noodles and pasta at Iresick Brook on April 28.Earlier, the mysterious appearance of pasta in the forest was brought to the attention of local resident Nina Jochnowitz. She published a post on social media in which she estimated the total weight of the pasta to be more than 200 kilograms. The photos of the pasta quickly gained popularity online and baffled users.Soon after posting on social media and appealing to local authorities, public utilities arrived on the scene and removed the discarded pasta.

