Nine Dead, Seven Injured in Texas Mall Shooting - Reports
Nine Dead, Seven Injured in Texas Mall Shooting - Reports
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - At least nine people were killed and seven others were injured in the Saturday shooting at a shopping mall in Allen, Texas, CBS News...
The Allen Police Department said on Twitter on Saturday that the shooting at Allen Premium Outlets left nine people injured. The suspect was neutralized after he engaged with the responding law enforcement officer. CBS reported later on Saturday citing the Allen Fire Department that seven victims were found dead at the scene after the shooting. Nine injured people were taken to hospitals, but two of those transported later died. Three of the remaining seven injured individuals are in critical condition, while four are in stable condition, the fire department specified.It was previously reported that among the injured was a five-year-old child. It is unknown at this time what the child's condition is.According to Representative Keith Self (R-TX), the elected official for the area, there was an unconfirmed report of a second shooter. He says that report was inaccurate and there is no longer a threat in the area. Self added that there were children among the dead.Self said that today was not the day to discuss gun control reform.
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - At least nine people were killed and seven others were injured in the Saturday shooting at a shopping mall in Allen, Texas, CBS News reports citing the Allen Fire Department.
The Allen Police Department said on Twitter on Saturday that the shooting at Allen Premium Outlets left nine people injured. The suspect was neutralized after he engaged with the responding law enforcement officer.
"At 3:36 p.m. [20:36 GMT] on Saturday, May 6, 2023, an Allen Police Department officer on an unrelated call heard gunshots at Allen Premium Outlets. The officer engaged the suspect and neutralized the threat. He then called for emergency personnel," the Allen Police Department said in a statement on Twitter late on Saturday night.
CBS reported later on Saturday citing the Allen Fire Department that seven victims were found dead at the scene after the shooting. Nine injured people were taken to hospitals, but two of those transported later died. Three of the remaining seven injured individuals are in critical condition, while four are in stable condition, the fire department specified.
It was previously reported that among the injured was a five-year-old child. It is unknown at this time what the child's condition is.
According to Representative Keith Self (R-TX), the elected official for the area, there was an unconfirmed report of a second shooter. He says that report was inaccurate and there is no longer a threat in the area. Self added that there were children among the dead.
Self said that today was not the day to discuss gun control reform.
“Today is the day to focus on prayers for the families whose lives are changed through this tragedy,” Self said.