Nine Dead, Seven Injured in Texas Mall Shooting - Reports

Nine Dead, Seven Injured in Texas Mall Shooting - Reports

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - At least nine people were killed and seven others were injured in the Saturday shooting at a shopping mall in Allen, Texas, CBS News... 07.05.2023, Sputnik International

The Allen Police Department said on Twitter on Saturday that the shooting at Allen Premium Outlets left nine people injured. The suspect was neutralized after he engaged with the responding law enforcement officer. CBS reported later on Saturday citing the Allen Fire Department that seven victims were found dead at the scene after the shooting. Nine injured people were taken to hospitals, but two of those transported later died. Three of the remaining seven injured individuals are in critical condition, while four are in stable condition, the fire department specified.It was previously reported that among the injured was a five-year-old child. It is unknown at this time what the child's condition is.According to Representative Keith Self (R-TX), the elected official for the area, there was an unconfirmed report of a second shooter. He says that report was inaccurate and there is no longer a threat in the area. Self added that there were children among the dead.Self said that today was not the day to discuss gun control reform.

