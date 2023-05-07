https://sputnikglobe.com/20230507/russian-politician-prilepin-brought-out-of-medically-induced-coma-feeling-well-1110161740.html

Russian Politician Prilepin Brought Out of Medically Induced Coma, Feeling Well

Russian politician and the co-chairman of the political party A Just Russia — For Truth, Zakhar Prilepin, has been successfully brought out of the medication sleep after the surgery and is feeling well after an assassination attempt in Russia's Nizhny Novgorod Region, Prilepin's press service said on Sunday.

"This morning, Zakhar Prilepin was successfully brought out of the medically induced coma, he is conscious and feeling well," the press office said.On Saturday, the politician's car was blown up on a highway in the Nizhny Novgorod Region. The driver was killed, and Prilepin sustained injuries. The region's governor, Gleb Nikitin, said that Prilepin had undergone successful surgery following the attack. Local residents told Sputnik that Prilepin had both of his legs broken after his car was blown up, but he was conscious.

