SU-30SM, SU-35S, and SU-34 flying in formation - Sputnik International, 1920
Get the latest defense news from around the world: breaking stories, photos, videos, in-depth analysis and much more...
Switzerland to Decide on Resale of 25 Decommissioned Leopard Tanks in Near Future
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/01/14/1106533192_0:22:3563:2026_1920x0_80_0_0_bf9ab3ba34fa205212d78cfacd80725e.jpg
switzerland, germany, leopard tanks, decommissioned leopard tanks

16:49 GMT 07.05.2023
A Leopard 2 tank is pictured during a demonstration event held for the media by the German Bundeswehr in Munster near Hannover, Germany, Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2011.
A Leopard 2 tank is pictured during a demonstration event held for the media by the German Bundeswehr in Munster near Hannover, Germany, Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2011. - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.05.2023
© AP Photo / Michael Sohn
