Texas Mall Shooting Leaves Nine Injured, Including One Child - Police

At least nine people, including a child were injured in a mass shooting event at a shopping mall in Allen, Texas.
The Allen Police Department said on Twitter on Saturday afternoon that a shooting had occurred at Allen Premium Outlets and that an active investigation was underway. US media reported that several people were suspected to have been hurt or killed in the shooting. CBS News said citing Collin County Sheriff Jim Skinner that the gunman was confirmed dead, after he engaged responding law enforcement officers. Allen Police Chief Brian Harvey told reporters on Saturday, as cited by Fox News, that there were fatalities, but did not say how many. A spokesperson for Medical City Healthcare told Fox News that eight victims aged 5 to 61 were being treated at their facilities following the shooting.
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - At least nine people, including a 5-year-old child, were injured in the shooting at a shopping mall in Allen, Texas; fatalities have also been reported, according to police.
The Allen Police Department said on Twitter on Saturday afternoon that a shooting had occurred at Allen Premium Outlets and that an active investigation was underway. US media reported that several people were suspected to have been hurt or killed in the shooting. CBS News said citing Collin County Sheriff Jim Skinner that the gunman was confirmed dead, after he engaged responding law enforcement officers.
"At 3:36 p.m. [20:36 GMT] on Saturday, May 6, 2023, an Allen Police Department officer on an unrelated call heard gunshots at Allen Premium Outlets. The officer engaged the suspect and neutralized the threat. He then called for emergency personnel," the Allen Police Department said in a statement on Twitter late on Saturday night.
Allen Police Chief Brian Harvey told reporters on Saturday, as cited by Fox News, that there were fatalities, but did not say how many.
"Nine victims were transported to local hospitals by Allen Fire Department. A multi-agency response helped secure the mall. There is no longer an active threat. A reunification point has been created on Chelsea Boulevard," the Allen Police Department said on Twitter.
A spokesperson for Medical City Healthcare told Fox News that eight victims aged 5 to 61 were being treated at their facilities following the shooting.