Texas Mall Shooting Leaves Nine Injured, Including One Child - Police

At least nine people, including a child were injured in a mass shooting event at a shopping mall in Allen, Texas.

2023-05-07T02:27+0000

The Allen Police Department said on Twitter on Saturday afternoon that a shooting had occurred at Allen Premium Outlets and that an active investigation was underway. US media reported that several people were suspected to have been hurt or killed in the shooting. CBS News said citing Collin County Sheriff Jim Skinner that the gunman was confirmed dead, after he engaged responding law enforcement officers. Allen Police Chief Brian Harvey told reporters on Saturday, as cited by Fox News, that there were fatalities, but did not say how many. A spokesperson for Medical City Healthcare told Fox News that eight victims aged 5 to 61 were being treated at their facilities following the shooting.

