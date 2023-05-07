https://sputnikglobe.com/20230507/video-russian-forces-seize-american-armored-vehicle-in-artemovsk-1110158276.html
Video: Russian Forces Seize American Armored Vehicle in Artemovsk
Video: Russian Forces Seize American Armored Vehicle in Artemovsk
Russian Forces have seized as a trophy an American Humvee armored vehicle in Artemovsk, after the Ukrainian Armed Forces abandoned the vehicle while retreating to the western quarters of the city.
2023-05-07T09:50+0000
2023-05-07T09:50+0000
2023-05-07T09:50+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
russia
humvee
ukraine
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/101936/72/1019367239_0:191:3551:2188_1920x0_80_0_0_9984f00c40dcc2cfaea798cd3b9d8523.jpg
Russian Forces have seized as a trophy an American Humvee armored vehicle in Artemovsk (Bakhmut), after the Ukrainian Armed Forces abandoned it while retreating to the western quarters of the city.The Ukrainian security forces attempted to destroy the abandoned Humvee with artillery, and as a result, it sustained minor damage. The Humvee's wheels were damaged by shrapnel, but because the tires have special rubber inserts inside, this allowed the trophy to be successfully evacuated.
russia
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/101936/72/1019367239_191:0:3362:2378_1920x0_80_0_0_35d4e60f4895cd541f7c7fee33a7ac1b.jpg
Russian Forces have seized as a trophy an American Humvee armored vehicle in Artemovsk
Russian Forces have seized as a trophy an American Humvee armored vehicle in Artemovsk
2023-05-07T09:50+0000
true
PT1M50S
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
american armoured vehicle, ukrainian armed forces, russian forces
american armoured vehicle, ukrainian armed forces, russian forces
Video: Russian Forces Seize American Armored Vehicle in Artemovsk
The Humvee (High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicle) is an armored military vehicle designed for various tasks such as troop transport, command and control, and combat support. It is made of heavy-duty materials that can withstand severe conditions and attacks.
Russian Forces have seized as a trophy an American Humvee armored vehicle in Artemovsk (Bakhmut), after the Ukrainian Armed Forces abandoned it while retreating to the western quarters of the city.
The Ukrainian security forces attempted to destroy the abandoned Humvee with artillery, and as a result, it sustained minor damage.
The Humvee's wheels were damaged by shrapnel, but because the tires have special rubber inserts inside, this allowed the trophy to be successfully evacuated.