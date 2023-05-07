International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230507/video-russian-forces-seize-american-armored-vehicle-in-artemovsk-1110158276.html
Video: Russian Forces Seize American Armored Vehicle in Artemovsk
Video: Russian Forces Seize American Armored Vehicle in Artemovsk
Russian Forces have seized as a trophy an American Humvee armored vehicle in Artemovsk, after the Ukrainian Armed Forces abandoned the vehicle while retreating to the western quarters of the city.
2023-05-07T09:50+0000
2023-05-07T09:50+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
russia
humvee
ukraine
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/101936/72/1019367239_0:191:3551:2188_1920x0_80_0_0_9984f00c40dcc2cfaea798cd3b9d8523.jpg
Russian Forces have seized as a trophy an American Humvee armored vehicle in Artemovsk (Bakhmut), after the Ukrainian Armed Forces abandoned it while retreating to the western quarters of the city.The Ukrainian security forces attempted to destroy the abandoned Humvee with artillery, and as a result, it sustained minor damage. The Humvee's wheels were damaged by shrapnel, but because the tires have special rubber inserts inside, this allowed the trophy to be successfully evacuated.
russia
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
Russian Forces have seized as a trophy an American Humvee armored vehicle in Artemovsk
Russian Forces have seized as a trophy an American Humvee armored vehicle in Artemovsk
2023-05-07T09:50+0000
true
PT1M50S
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/101936/72/1019367239_191:0:3362:2378_1920x0_80_0_0_35d4e60f4895cd541f7c7fee33a7ac1b.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
american armoured vehicle, ukrainian armed forces, russian forces
american armoured vehicle, ukrainian armed forces, russian forces

Video: Russian Forces Seize American Armored Vehicle in Artemovsk

09:50 GMT 07.05.2023
© Flickr / Michael GlasgowHumvee
Humvee - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.05.2023
© Flickr / Michael Glasgow
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
The Humvee (High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicle) is an armored military vehicle designed for various tasks such as troop transport, command and control, and combat support. It is made of heavy-duty materials that can withstand severe conditions and attacks.
Russian Forces have seized as a trophy an American Humvee armored vehicle in Artemovsk (Bakhmut), after the Ukrainian Armed Forces abandoned it while retreating to the western quarters of the city.
The Ukrainian security forces attempted to destroy the abandoned Humvee with artillery, and as a result, it sustained minor damage.
© Sputnik
The Humvee's wheels were damaged by shrapnel, but because the tires have special rubber inserts inside, this allowed the trophy to be successfully evacuated.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала