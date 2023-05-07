https://sputnikglobe.com/20230507/video-russian-forces-seize-american-armored-vehicle-in-artemovsk-1110158276.html

Video: Russian Forces Seize American Armored Vehicle in Artemovsk

Russian Forces have seized as a trophy an American Humvee armored vehicle in Artemovsk, after the Ukrainian Armed Forces abandoned the vehicle while retreating to the western quarters of the city.

Russian Forces have seized as a trophy an American Humvee armored vehicle in Artemovsk (Bakhmut), after the Ukrainian Armed Forces abandoned it while retreating to the western quarters of the city.The Ukrainian security forces attempted to destroy the abandoned Humvee with artillery, and as a result, it sustained minor damage. The Humvee's wheels were damaged by shrapnel, but because the tires have special rubber inserts inside, this allowed the trophy to be successfully evacuated.

