Breaking News: Canada Expels Chinese Diplomat Over Allegations of 'Foreign Interference'
Люди во время встречи первого восхода солнца Нового 2023 года в Сеуле - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.04.2023
Ancient Treasure Found in Romania After 1,700-Year Break
Perhaps in a hurry or planning the future, someone buried a treasure trove but never returned. Researchers in Romania found it with metal detector "just" 1,700 years later.
A metal detectorist has stumbled across a buried treasure while searching in Dolj county, Cosmin Vasile, president of the Dolj County Council, has reported. The hidden artifacts included 1,168 silver coins tentatively from ancient Roman times. A photo circulating on social media depicts one cleaned coin, silvery and shiny, gleaming against the pile of tarnished, blue-green discs. The coin depicts a human holding unknown objects in each hand with the text around the edge.In the past, Romania was called Dacia during the time of the Roman Empire, with Dacians and Romans having a long-standing history of hostility. To secure their borders, the Romans constructed many forts, watchtowers, and other fortifications throughout the area.The discovery sheds light on the history of the region and provides a valuable insight into the Roman period in the history of these territories.
Ancient Treasure Found in Romania After 1,700-Year Break

18:47 GMT 08.05.2023
