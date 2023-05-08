https://sputnikglobe.com/20230508/ancient-treasure-found-in-romania-after-1700-year-break-1110165517.html
Ancient Treasure Found in Romania After 1,700-Year Break
Ancient Treasure Found in Romania After 1,700-Year Break
Perhaps in a hurry or planning the future, someone buried a treasure trove but never returned. Researchers in Romania found it with metal detector "just" 1,700 years later.
2023-05-08T18:47+0000
2023-05-08T18:47+0000
2023-05-08T18:47+0000
beyond politics
science & tech
norway
scandinavia
archaeology
findings
vikings
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/04/03/1082527586_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_3785ba0f5a7ddb240fcc779cba8b0989.jpg
A metal detectorist has stumbled across a buried treasure while searching in Dolj county, Cosmin Vasile, president of the Dolj County Council, has reported. The hidden artifacts included 1,168 silver coins tentatively from ancient Roman times. A photo circulating on social media depicts one cleaned coin, silvery and shiny, gleaming against the pile of tarnished, blue-green discs. The coin depicts a human holding unknown objects in each hand with the text around the edge.In the past, Romania was called Dacia during the time of the Roman Empire, with Dacians and Romans having a long-standing history of hostility. To secure their borders, the Romans constructed many forts, watchtowers, and other fortifications throughout the area.The discovery sheds light on the history of the region and provides a valuable insight into the Roman period in the history of these territories.
norway
scandinavia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/04/03/1082527586_177:0:2908:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_3f6f62670686da37091ac325d7cc5931.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
roman stash, roman era treasury found, archaeological findings in romania, archaeological findings of the romane empire period
roman stash, roman era treasury found, archaeological findings in romania, archaeological findings of the romane empire period
Ancient Treasure Found in Romania After 1,700-Year Break
Perhaps in a hurry or planning the future, someone buried a treasure trove but never returned - and it remained there until a lucky amateur archaeologist discovered it.
A metal detectorist has stumbled across a buried treasure while searching in Dolj county, Cosmin Vasile, president of the Dolj County Council, has reported.
The hidden artifacts included 1,168 silver coins tentatively from ancient Roman times. A photo circulating on social media depicts one cleaned coin, silvery and shiny, gleaming against the pile of tarnished, blue-green discs. The coin depicts a human holding unknown objects in each hand with the text around the edge.
In the past, Romania was called Dacia during the time of the Roman Empire, with Dacians and Romans having a long-standing history of hostility. To secure their borders, the Romans constructed many forts, watchtowers, and other fortifications throughout the area.
The discovery sheds light on the history of the region and provides a valuable
insight into the Roman period in the history of these territories.