https://sputnikglobe.com/20230508/beijing-moscow-trade-ties-open-fair-not-targeting-third-countries--1110190772.html

Beijing-Moscow Trade Ties Open, Not Targeting Third Countries

Beijing-Moscow Trade Ties Open, Not Targeting Third Countries

The Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesman Wang Wenbin stated that Russia-China trade ties are open and fair and that sanctions against Chinese entities would seriously violate trust between China and EU.

2023-05-08T07:52+0000

2023-05-08T07:52+0000

2023-05-08T07:54+0000

world

china

russia

european union (eu)

western sanctions

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/101972/89/1019728957_0:219:4288:2631_1920x0_80_0_0_1c2e77c37cf56293b3a8de38094660b2.jpg

On Sunday, media reported that the European Union might for the first time impose sanctions against Chinese companies, which were allegedly selling military equipment to Russia amid Moscow's ongoing special operation in Ukraine. "Trade and economic relations between Russia and China are fair and transparent, they are not targeting third countries and are not subject to a third-party interference and coercion," Wang told a briefing. The spokesman added that in case the bloc applies sanctions against the Chinese entities, the move could "seriously violate trust and cooperation with China, exacerbate division and confrontation in the world."

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230131/really-silly-actions-us-efforts-to-isolate-chinas-tech-sector-will-backfire-expert-says-1106863446.html

china

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

asia, china, us, sanctions, russia, sanctions against russia