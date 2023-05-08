https://sputnikglobe.com/20230508/desantis-prohibits-chinese-from-buying-land-in-florida-1110202777.html

DeSantis Prohibits Chinese From Buying Land in Florida

While the relations between the United States and China have deteriorated as of late, a new measure recently introduced in Florida by the Sunshine State governor Ron DeSantis is unlikely to improve this situation.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis signed legislation effectively banning Chinese citizens from purchasing land in Florida today, with an exception being made only for US citizens of Chinese descent or permanent residents of the United States.Speaking at a press conference in Brooksvile, the governor insisted that the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) is not wanted in his state.DeSantis further alleged that the CCP is engaged in a "concerted effort to acquire farmland throughout the United States," and argued that China should not be allowed to be "in charge of any food production," equating food security with national security.Relations between Washington and Beijing took a turn for the worse during the presidency of Donald Trump when the then-POTUS engaged in a veritable tariff war with China.Things only turned worse under the Biden administration when the US moved to create a new military bloc AUKUS to oppose China's interests in Southeast Asia and ramped up efforts to funnel weapons to Taiwan.

