European Council Confirms Azerbaijani, Armenian Leaders to Meet in Brussels on May 14

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev will hold another round of peace talks in Brussels on May 14, the European Council said on Monday.
"[European Council] President [Charles] Michel has continued to be in close contact with the leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan to advance the EU’s efforts to promote stability in the South Caucasus and normalisation between the two countries. The leaders have agreed to convene again on 14 May 2023 in a Brussels trilateral meeting," the European Council said in a statement.
The parties will also meet with French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on the sidelines of the upcoming European Political Community summit in Chisinau, scheduled for June 1, the statement added.
"President Michel equally expressed his intention to invite the leaders of Armenia, Azerbaijan, France and Germany to meet a second time in the margins of the next EPC summit in Granada in October 2023," the statement read.
Earlier in the day, media reported, citing sources, that Pashinyan and Aliyev will resume peace talks on Sunday in Brussels with the participation of Michel in what would be the first face-to-face meeting between the two leaders since their meeting in Munich in February.