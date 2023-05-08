Immortal Regiment Marches Around The Globe
Artillerymen of the Central Military District carry out the "Immortal Regiment" commemorations in the special operation zone. Russian artillerymen took combat positions with photographs of their relatives – heroes of WWII.
Immortal Regiment in China.
The Chinese "Immortal Regiment" event was attend by 700 people - both Russian and Chinese.
Immortal Regiment in Vienna, Austria led by Russian Ambassador Dmitry Lyubinsky.
The participants of the event honored the memory of the heroes of the WWII with a minute of silence on Schwarzenbergplatz Square and laid flowers at the Monument to Soviet soldiers who died during the liberation of Austria from the Nazis.
Immortal Regiment in Germany.
Immortal Regiment in Turkiye.
The event was attended by 400 people who came to honor their relatives and their role in Great Victory.
Immortal Regiment in Havana, Cuba.
Over 250 people participated in the event – both Russian and Cuban citizens.
Immortal Regiment in Beirut, Lebanon.
Commenting on the event, Russian diplomats stressed that people of the Middle East are well aware of Western colonial habits – the habits that made Nazism possible.
Immortal Regiment in Rome, Italy.
The event was attended by Russians and Italians. The latter claimed that Soviet people saved the whole of Europe from Nazis.
Immortal Regiment in Seoul, South Korea. People participated in the event despite rainy weather.
Immortal Regiment in Ecuador.
Immortal Regiment in Budapest, Hungary.
The events were held on Freedom Square and on famous Kerepesi cemetery, where many Soviet soldiers lay.
Immortal Regiment in Ulan-Bator, Mongolia.
The event, attended by 500 people, received a warm welcome from Mongolia citizens.
Immortal Regiment in Tokyo, Japan.
Immortal Regiment in Caracas, Venezuela.
Roughly 300 people participated in the event.
Immortal Regiment in Lima, Peru. The event was attended by 200 people, including Russian diplomats and Latin American intellectuals.
