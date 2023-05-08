International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Multimedia
When a picture is worth a thousand words. See what's happening in the world from a more visual perspective with Sputnik's photo galleries, infographics and other multimedia content.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230508/immortal-regiment-marches-around-the-globe-1110197538.html
Immortal Regiment Marches Around The Globe
Immortal Regiment Marches Around The Globe
Immortal Regiment is a civil movement aimed to honor the sacrifices Soviet people made during Great Patriotic War.
2023-05-08T16:21+0000
2023-05-08T16:21+0000
russia
victory day
immortal regiment march
immortal regiment
world
great patriotic war
wwii
wwii victory day
multimedia
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107485/67/1074856797_0:187:1984:1303_1920x0_80_0_0_c77634bb7471e718bb5dd2021df9b15d.jpg
The Immortal Regiment is a worldwide civil event that takes place each year on or around May 9 as part of the Victory Day celebrations. The aim of this movement is to immortalize the memory of those who died fighting the Nazis. As the famous quote by Soviet poet Olga Bergholz goes: "No one is forgotten, nothing is forgotten." Processions of citizens carry pictures of their relatives or friends who helped to forge the Great Victory. The Immortal Regiment helps to preserve the memory not only of soldiers who fought for their homeland, but also the memory of those who backed them – doctors and nurses, law enforcers, workers – virtually every Soviet citizen.Follow Sputnik's gallery to see how the Immortal Regiment is held in different countries!
russia
world
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107485/67/1074856797_0:0:1984:1488_1920x0_80_0_0_9116e96f11757ab4e62c3866ac048703.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
wwii, great patriotic war, immortal regiment, soviet victory, soviet soldiers
wwii, great patriotic war, immortal regiment, soviet victory, soviet soldiers

Immortal Regiment Marches Around The Globe

16:21 GMT 08.05.2023
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
The Immortal Regiment movement was established last decade by civil activists to honor the role of the Soviet Union in WWII. But in past years, it has become a global movement, with millions commemorating the heroic deeds of the previous generations.
The Immortal Regiment is a worldwide civil event that takes place each year on or around May 9 as part of the Victory Day celebrations. The aim of this movement is to immortalize the memory of those who died fighting the Nazis.
As the famous quote by Soviet poet Olga Bergholz goes: "No one is forgotten, nothing is forgotten." Processions of citizens carry pictures of their relatives or friends who helped to forge the Great Victory. The Immortal Regiment helps to preserve the memory not only of soldiers who fought for their homeland, but also the memory of those who backed them – doctors and nurses, law enforcers, workers – virtually every Soviet citizen.
Follow Sputnik's gallery to see how the Immortal Regiment is held in different countries!
© Photo : Official Telegram channel of the Russian Defence Ministry

Artillerymen of the Central Military District carry out the "Immortal Regiment" commemorations in the special operation zone. Russian artillerymen took combat positions with photographs of their relatives – heroes of WWII.

Artillerymen of the Central Military District carry out the &quot;Immortal Regiment&quot; commemorations in the special operation zone. Russian artillerymen took combat positions with photographs of their relatives – heroes of WWII. - Sputnik International
1/16
© Photo : Official Telegram channel of the Russian Defence Ministry

Artillerymen of the Central Military District carry out the "Immortal Regiment" commemorations in the special operation zone. Russian artillerymen took combat positions with photographs of their relatives – heroes of WWII.

© Photo : Official Telegram channel of the Russian Embassy in China

Immortal Regiment in China.

Immortal Regiment in China. - Sputnik International
2/16
© Photo : Official Telegram channel of the Russian Embassy in China

Immortal Regiment in China.

© Photo : Official Telegram channel of the Russian Embassy in China

The Chinese "Immortal Regiment" event was attend by 700 people - both Russian and Chinese.

The Chinese &quot;Immortal Regiment&quot; event was attend by 700 people - both Russian and Chinese. - Sputnik International
3/16
© Photo : Official Telegram channel of the Russian Embassy in China

The Chinese "Immortal Regiment" event was attend by 700 people - both Russian and Chinese.

© Sputnik / Stringer / Go to the mediabank

Immortal Regiment in Vienna, Austria led by Russian Ambassador Dmitry Lyubinsky.

The participants of the event honored the memory of the heroes of the WWII with a minute of silence on Schwarzenbergplatz Square and laid flowers at the Monument to Soviet soldiers who died during the liberation of Austria from the Nazis.

Immortal Regiment in Vienna, Austria led by Russian Ambassador Dmitry Lyubinsky.The participants of the event honored the memory of the heroes of the WWII with a minute of silence on Schwarzenbergplatz Square and laid flowers at the Monument to Soviet soldiers who died during the liberation of Austria from the Nazis. - Sputnik International
4/16
© Sputnik / Stringer
/
Go to the mediabank

Immortal Regiment in Vienna, Austria led by Russian Ambassador Dmitry Lyubinsky.

The participants of the event honored the memory of the heroes of the WWII with a minute of silence on Schwarzenbergplatz Square and laid flowers at the Monument to Soviet soldiers who died during the liberation of Austria from the Nazis.

© Photo : Official Social media account of the Russisches Generalkonsulat in Bonn

Immortal Regiment in Germany.

Immortal Regiment in Germany. - Sputnik International
5/16
© Photo : Official Social media account of the Russisches Generalkonsulat in Bonn

Immortal Regiment in Germany.

© Photo : Official Social media account of the Russian Embassy in Ankara

Immortal Regiment in Turkiye.

The event was attended by 400 people who came to honor their relatives and their role in Great Victory.

Immortal Regiment in Turkiye.The event was attended by 400 people who came to honor their relatives and their role in Great Victory. - Sputnik International
6/16
© Photo : Official Social media account of the Russian Embassy in Ankara

Immortal Regiment in Turkiye.

The event was attended by 400 people who came to honor their relatives and their role in Great Victory.

© Photo : Social media page of the Embajada de Rusia en Cuba

Immortal Regiment in Havana, Cuba.

Over 250 people participated in the event – both Russian and Cuban citizens.

Immortal Regiment in Havana, Cuba. Over 250 people participated in the event – both Russian and Cuban citizens. - Sputnik International
7/16
© Photo : Social media page of the Embajada de Rusia en Cuba

Immortal Regiment in Havana, Cuba.

Over 250 people participated in the event – both Russian and Cuban citizens.

© Photo : Official Telegram channel of the Russian Embassy in Lebanon

Immortal Regiment in Beirut, Lebanon.

Commenting on the event, Russian diplomats stressed that people of the Middle East are well aware of Western colonial habits – the habits that made Nazism possible.

Immortal Regiment in Beirut, Lebanon. Commenting on the event, Russian diplomats stressed that people of the Middle East are well aware of Western colonial habits – the habits that made Nazism possible. - Sputnik International
8/16
© Photo : Official Telegram channel of the Russian Embassy in Lebanon

Immortal Regiment in Beirut, Lebanon.

Commenting on the event, Russian diplomats stressed that people of the Middle East are well aware of Western colonial habits – the habits that made Nazism possible.

© Sputnik

Immortal Regiment in Rome, Italy.

The event was attended by Russians and Italians. The latter claimed that Soviet people saved the whole of Europe from Nazis.

Immortal Regiment in Rome, Italy. The event was attended by Russians and Italians. The latter claimed that Soviet people saved the whole of Europe from Nazis. - Sputnik International
9/16
© Sputnik

Immortal Regiment in Rome, Italy.

The event was attended by Russians and Italians. The latter claimed that Soviet people saved the whole of Europe from Nazis.

© Sputnik / Andrei Olfert / Go to the mediabank

Immortal Regiment in Seoul, South Korea. People participated in the event despite rainy weather.

Immortal Regiment in Seoul, South Korea. People participated in the event despite rainy weather. - Sputnik International
10/16
© Sputnik / Andrei Olfert
/
Go to the mediabank

Immortal Regiment in Seoul, South Korea. People participated in the event despite rainy weather.

© Photo : Official Social media account of the Embajada de Rusia en Ecuador

Immortal Regiment in Ecuador.

Immortal Regiment in Ecuador. - Sputnik International
11/16
© Photo : Official Social media account of the Embajada de Rusia en Ecuador

Immortal Regiment in Ecuador.

© Photo : The Immortal regiment of the Russian Federation

Immortal Regiment in Budapest, Hungary.

The events were held on Freedom Square and on famous Kerepesi cemetery, where many Soviet soldiers lay.

Immortal Regiment in Budapest, Hungary. The events were held on Freedom Square and on famous Kerepesi cemetery, where many Soviet soldiers lay. - Sputnik International
12/16
© Photo : The Immortal regiment of the Russian Federation

Immortal Regiment in Budapest, Hungary.

The events were held on Freedom Square and on famous Kerepesi cemetery, where many Soviet soldiers lay.

© Photo : Charitable Foundation Volunteers of Donbass

Immortal Regiment in Ulan-Bator, Mongolia.

The event, attended by 500 people, received a warm welcome from Mongolia citizens.

Immortal Regiment in Ulan-Bator, Mongolia. The event, attended by 500 people, received a warm welcome from Mongolia citizens. - Sputnik International
13/16
© Photo : Charitable Foundation Volunteers of Donbass

Immortal Regiment in Ulan-Bator, Mongolia.

The event, attended by 500 people, received a warm welcome from Mongolia citizens.

© Photo : Official Social media page of The Embassy of the Russian Federation in Japan

Immortal Regiment in Tokyo, Japan.

Immortal Regiment in Tokyo, Japan. - Sputnik International
14/16
© Photo : Official Social media page of The Embassy of the Russian Federation in Japan

Immortal Regiment in Tokyo, Japan.

© Photo : Official Social media account of the Russian Embassy in Venezuela

Immortal Regiment in Caracas, Venezuela.

Roughly 300 people participated in the event.

Immortal Regiment in Caracas, Venezuela.Roughly 300 people participated in the event. - Sputnik International
15/16
© Photo : Official Social media account of the Russian Embassy in Venezuela

Immortal Regiment in Caracas, Venezuela.

Roughly 300 people participated in the event.

© Photo : The Immortal regiment of the Russian Federation

Immortal Regiment in Lima, Peru. The event was attended by 200 people, including Russian diplomats and Latin American intellectuals.

Immortal Regiment in Lima, Peru. The event was attended by 200 people, including Russian diplomats and Latin American intellectuals. - Sputnik International
16/16
© Photo : The Immortal regiment of the Russian Federation

Immortal Regiment in Lima, Peru. The event was attended by 200 people, including Russian diplomats and Latin American intellectuals.

World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала