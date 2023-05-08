https://sputnikglobe.com/20230508/immortal-regiment-marches-around-the-globe-1110197538.html

Immortal Regiment Marches Around The Globe

Immortal Regiment Marches Around The Globe

Immortal Regiment is a civil movement aimed to honor the sacrifices Soviet people made during Great Patriotic War.

The Immortal Regiment is a worldwide civil event that takes place each year on or around May 9 as part of the Victory Day celebrations. The aim of this movement is to immortalize the memory of those who died fighting the Nazis. As the famous quote by Soviet poet Olga Bergholz goes: "No one is forgotten, nothing is forgotten." Processions of citizens carry pictures of their relatives or friends who helped to forge the Great Victory. The Immortal Regiment helps to preserve the memory not only of soldiers who fought for their homeland, but also the memory of those who backed them – doctors and nurses, law enforcers, workers – virtually every Soviet citizen.Follow Sputnik's gallery to see how the Immortal Regiment is held in different countries!

