Trump Won't Testify in Case of E. Jean Carroll

Former President Donald Trump will not testify in his civil trial regarding a rape allegation made by writer E. Jean Carroll. As a result of Trump's decision not to testify, his defense team will not present any witnesses in the case.

Trump's legal team failed to meet the deadline set by US District Judge Lewis Caplan to request his testimony. The defense team had previously stated that Trump would not testify or appear in court, despite Trump himself suggesting he might attend the trial during a recent visit to Ireland.Judge Caplan had warned that if Trump did not appeal to the court to allow his testimony by the Sunday deadline, it would be too late.With Trump's decision not to testify, closing arguments in the case are expected to be made on Monday.Throughout the trial, Carroll's legal team called several witnesses, including a close friend of the writer who stated that Carroll had called her immediately after the alleged attack, urging her to go to the police.Carroll is suing Trump for battery and defamation after he publicly denied her allegation of rape, which she claims occurred in a New York department store in the 1990s. Trump himself strongly denied the accusations, calling them false, and assured that he had not met Carroll, suggesting that by attacking the president she was trying to sell her new book.Trump filed a motion to stay the case in December 2020, but in September 2021 a judge in New York refused to dismiss the author's lawsuit against the former president.Hearings on Carroll's lawsuit against Trump began in late April against the backdrop of Trump's campaign to run for his second presidential term in 2024.The trial also featured testimony from another woman who claims that Trump sexually assaulted her on an airplane in the 1970s.

