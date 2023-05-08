https://sputnikglobe.com/20230508/robert-kennedy-accuses-cia-behind-his-uncles-assassination-1110188916.html

Robert Kennedy Accuses CIA Behind His Uncle's Assassination

Robert Kennedy Accuses CIA Behind His Uncle's Assassination

US presidential candidate lawyer Robert Kennedy Jr, who is the nephew of the 35th US president John F. Kennedy, has said in an interview that the US CIA was involved in the assassination.

According to Kennedy Jr, the US intelligence agency was not only involved in the assassination but also in "the cover-up" of the crime.Kennedy was shot and killed in Dallas on November 22, 1963. An investigation determined that the assassination was carried out by Lee Harvey Oswald, who acted alone as stated in The Warren Commission Report of 1964. Oswald was shot dead two days after being apprehended. For more than half a century there have been numerous theories about who might have benefited from Kennedy's murder, but none have been officially confirmed.On the CIA website, the agency calls an article linking the agency to JFK's assassination a "lie."

