Shell Says Runoff Water From Deer Park Fire Directed Into Houston Channel

Shell says its wastewater storage capacity has been exceeded and that water from firefighters battling a chemical blaze at their facility will be redirected to the Houston Channel which feeds into the Gulf of Mexico.

The company stated that wastewater storage capacity had been exceeded amid ongoing firefighting efforts and runoff water from the Deer Park facility fire is being directed into the Houston Ship Channel as a "controlled discharge." On Friday afternoon, a fire started at Shell’s Deer Park Chemicals facility in Deer Park, Texas, near Houston. The ignited product includes cracked heavy gas oil, cracked light gas oil and gasoline, company spokesperson Curtis Smith said in a statement to Sputnik. Smith said that Shell USA was going to conduct an investigation into the cause of the fire. On Saturday, the fire was thought to be extinguished, but it reignited hours later.No injuries have been reported, but a small number of contract employees who were exposed to the ignited product are undergoing medical evaluation as a precaution, Smith told Sputnik. Meanwhile, local media reported that five people were hospitalized as a result of the fire.This fire is the latest chemical fire for Deer Park, TX, which sits near the Gulf of Mexico, between the Buffalo Bayou and the Burnet Bay. In 2019, a chemical fire broke out at another company's facility, Intercontinental Terminals, which sits less than two miles from the Shell facility.

