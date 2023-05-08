Tara Reade Claims That if Anything Happens to Her ‘All Roads Lead to Biden’
© AP Photo / Donald ThompsonIn this April 4, 2019, photo Tara Reade poses for a photo during an interview with The Associated Press in Nevada City, Calif. (AP Photo/Donald Thompson)
© AP Photo / Donald Thompson
Subscribe
Tara Reade became a prominent figure in politics after she voiced accusations against then-candidate Joe Biden in 2019. Reade, who worked as a Biden aide from 1992 to 1993, was one of several women who accused the now-US president of sexual assault or harassment during the 2020 campaign season.
The former Senate aide who accused US President Joe Biden of sexually assaulting her in 1993 has said in a social media post that if anything happens to her in the near future, “all roads lead to Joe Biden.”
"I want to make something clear. If something happens to me, all roads lead to Joe Biden," Reade said in a Sunday tweet, which went on to accuse the US Department of Justice, FBI, Democratic National Committee and the US president of using “intimidation and bullying” in an attempt to silence her.
I want to make something clear. If something happens to me, all roads lead to Joe Biden.— Tara Reade 🐎 (@ReadeAlexandra) May 7, 2023
Joe Biden and DNC political machine threats, bullying and intimidation over the last three years will not work.
I am not suicidal. I should not be under investigation nor am I a foreign…
"I am not suicidal. I should not be under investigation nor am I a foreign agent. I am a private citizen," she added, noting she was willing to testify under oath before Congress. The former Senate aid further noted: "The Biden corruption must end."
Undesirable or problematic people being “suicided” is a central part of many conspiracy theories. There are theories about prominent figures ranging from disgraced pedophile Jeffrey Epstein to 1960s radical political activist Abbie Hoffman being killed by someone in the government while their deaths are framed to appear as suicides.
Since her time as an aide, Reade has become an outspoken critic of the Biden presidency and a podcast host. The Biden administration has vehemently denied her claims, but last month two Republicans, Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene and Matt Gaetz, invited her to Congress for a transcribed interview.
In late March, Cyprus officials said Israeli professor Gal Luft, who claimed to have information related to the Biden family, an FBI mole and Hillary Clinton, seemingly disappeared. Luft was out on bail over allegations of arms dealing by the United States, a charge he says was politically motivated and aimed to protect the Biden family.
Sputnik reached out to Reade, who had posted about Luft’s disappearance hours before her “all roads” tweet to ask if the tweet was prompted by Luft’s disappearance. She responded it was prompted by something else but did not clarify further.