Tara Reade Claims That if Anything Happens to Her ‘All Roads Lead to Biden’

Tara Reade Claims That if Anything Happens to Her 'All Roads Lead to Biden'

A former Senate aide who has accused Joe Biden of sexually assaulting her in the 1990s, said she is not suicidal and if anything happens to her, "all roads lead to Biden."

The former Senate aide who accused US President Joe Biden of sexually assaulting her in 1993 has said in a social media post that if anything happens to her in the near future, “all roads lead to Joe Biden.” "I want to make something clear. If something happens to me, all roads lead to Joe Biden," Reade said in a Sunday tweet, which went on to accuse the US Department of Justice, FBI, Democratic National Committee and the US president of using “intimidation and bullying” in an attempt to silence her."I am not suicidal. I should not be under investigation nor am I a foreign agent. I am a private citizen," she added, noting she was willing to testify under oath before Congress. The former Senate aid further noted: "The Biden corruption must end."Since her time as an aide, Reade has become an outspoken critic of the Biden presidency and a podcast host. The Biden administration has vehemently denied her claims, but last month two Republicans, Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene and Matt Gaetz, invited her to Congress for a transcribed interview.In late March, Cyprus officials said Israeli professor Gal Luft, who claimed to have information related to the Biden family, an FBI mole and Hillary Clinton, seemingly disappeared. Luft was out on bail over allegations of arms dealing by the United States, a charge he says was politically motivated and aimed to protect the Biden family.Sputnik reached out to Reade, who had posted about Luft’s disappearance hours before her “all roads” tweet to ask if the tweet was prompted by Luft’s disappearance. She responded it was prompted by something else but did not clarify further.

