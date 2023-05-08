US Disrupts Positive Momentum in Relations With Beijing, Chinese Foreign Minister Says
BEIJING (Sputnik) - The stabilization of US-China relations should be a priority after Washington disrupted the positive momentum achieved during the meeting between the leaders of the two countries in Bali, Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang said during a meeting with US Ambassador to China Nicholas Burns.
"In November of last year, Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President Joe Biden held successful talks on the island of Bali and reached important consensuses. However, since then, a series of misguided actions and statements by the American side have disrupted the hard-won positive momentum in bilateral relations, relations between the countries have again hit the ice," Qin Gang said as quoted by China Central Television (CCTV) on Monday.
The foreign minister added that the stabilization of bilateral relations is a top priority.
Gang also called on Washington to stop supporting separatist forces in Taiwan.
Taiwan has been governed independently from mainland China since 1949. Beijing views the island as its province, while Taiwan — a territory with its own elected government — maintains that it is an autonomous country but stops short of declaring independence. Beijing opposes any official contacts of foreign states with Taipei and considers Chinese sovereignty over the island indisputable.
Despite officially declaring its adherence to the so-called One China policy, the US has maintained informal diplomatic ties with Taipei, while also providing military assistance to the island, citing the "Chinese threat" as justification. Beijing has repeatedly slammed Washington for being "a security risk creator in the region."