Video: Russian Assault Team Storms Building During Battle for Artemovsk
While Kiev regime continues to throw its men and equipment into the meat grinder that is the battle for Artemovsk (Bakhmut), its desperate attempts to hold the city are rendered futile by the courage and determination of the advancing Russian troops.
The following video shows but one episode of the ongoing battle for Artemovsk. It involves a Russian assault team clearing a building near a medical college in the western part of the city.
In the footage, the assault team can be seen entering the structure and advancing through it, firing their assault rifles in short bursts at unseen targets, using grenades to clear rooms and warning their comrades about spotted booby traps.
Having sacrificed hundreds, if not thousands of men and tons of military equipment in the defense of Artemovsk, the Ukrainian forces continue to lose ground in the city while the advancing Russian troops prove to be highly successful in evicting Zelensky regime’s militants from the premises.