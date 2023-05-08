International
On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Watch Giatsint-B 152-mm Towed Gun Crews Obliterate Enemy
Giatsint-B is a towed gun used for suppressing enemy fire and obliterating manpower.
The Russian Defense Ministry has published a new video from the special operation zone.In it, Russian reconnaissance units detect enemy armored vehicles with the help of drones and transmitted their exact coordinates to the artillery units. The latter quickly run to the gun, load it and fire at the target. The enemy vehicles bite the dust.The Giatsint-B field gun is a Soviet weapon that entered into service in 1975. The main aim of this arm is to suppress and destroy hostile troops and equipment. However, the Giatsint-B can also be used for counter-battery fire. The gun is suitable for any weather conditions – tests showed it performing in temperatures ranging from −50 °C to 50 °C. The Giatsint-B is used by the Russian Army and armed forces of a number of CIS countries and Iraq.
Watch Giatsint-B 152-mm Towed Gun Crews Obliterate Enemy

The Giatsint-B is a Soviet-design towed gun currently employed by Russia, CIS states and a number of Middle Eastern countries. The weapon is instrumental against enemy troops and equipment, but also can be used for counter-battery fire.
The Russian Defense Ministry has published a new video from the special operation zone.
In it, Russian reconnaissance units detect enemy armored vehicles with the help of drones and transmitted their exact coordinates to the artillery units. The latter quickly run to the gun, load it and fire at the target. The enemy vehicles bite the dust.
The Giatsint-B field gun is a Soviet weapon that entered into service in 1975. The main aim of this arm is to suppress and destroy hostile troops and equipment. However, the Giatsint-B can also be used for counter-battery fire. The gun is suitable for any weather conditions – tests showed it performing in temperatures ranging from −50 °C to 50 °C.
The Giatsint-B is used by the Russian Army and armed forces of a number of CIS countries and Iraq.
