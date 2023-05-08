https://sputnikglobe.com/20230508/winter-might-bring-gold-rush-20-to-california-1110187319.html

Winter Might Bring 'Gold Rush 2.0' to California

Winter Might Bring 'Gold Rush 2.0' to California

California is bracing itself for the aftermath of an unusually wet winter, which not only brought flooded fields and raging rapids but also the potential for a modern-day"Gold Rush 2.0".

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/07/1110187504_0:2:3637:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_698e684ce388d1f06479e7afdc833737.jpg

Mark Dayton, a former firefighter-paramedic turned treasure hunter, from Sacramento Valley, described the winter as a "100-years event." The heavy rainfall and consecutive atmospheric rivers led to an unprecedented amount of snow accumulation on the state's mountain peaks. However, as the snow melts and rushes down the hillsides, it carries other materials along with it at incredible speeds.Dayton explained that the torrential flow creates a cascading waterfall effect as it descends from about 5,000 feet to 3,500 feet. At this point, the flow enters the foothills, meandering into creeks and streams. The force of the water reshapes the waterways and causes the material, which includes gold, to be ripped off the creek walls.With the anticipation of an imminent gold rush, prospectors and treasure hunters are preparing to seize this unique opportunity. The combination of the wet winter and the reshaping of waterways provides favorable conditions for the discovery of gold deposits that may have remained hidden until now.Golden History With Dark SpotsThe region, aptly named El Dorado County, is renowned for being the site of the original gold discovery in the mid-19th century. In 1848, carpenter James Marshall stumbled upon gold flecks in a diversion channel near Coloma, leading to a population boom as news of the discovery spread. California's Department Parks and Recreation reports that the non-American Indian population surged from around 14,000 in 1848 to approximately 250,000 by 1852.While the gold rush brought prosperity to many, it also had a detrimental impact on the local Native American population. As the influx of settlers devastated the land, water, and resources, the indigenous communities suffered greatly.Shining ProspectsNowadays in order to ensure responsible and ethical mining practices, organizations like the Gold Country Treasure Seekers emphasize the importance of adhering to a "detecting mining code of ethics." This code advises prospectors to respect the environment, avoid trespassing, protect water sources from contamination, fill holes, refrain from disturbing archaeological monuments, and report all discoveries to landowners.The Placerville Hardware Store, which opened its doors in the same year as the original gold rush, expects a resurgence of gold fever. The store owner, Albert Fausel, has witnessed an influx of people planning trips to the area and seeking guidance on gold prospecting. Fausel assists them by recommending local campsites, optimal gold-hunting locations, and appropriate tools like gold pans and metal detectors.With the price of gold reaching high levels, the region is expecting an influx of tourists who are eager to engage in exciting activities. Mr. Dayton predicts that June will be ideal for panning and sluicing as water levels will decrease, reducing the risk of drowning.Mr. Fausel is enthusiastic about welcoming families to the area and providing them with guidance on the art of panning for gold. He says he finds great joy in witnessing the excitement of new enthusiasts when they discover their first piece of gold.

