Aggressive Crowd in Warsaw Prevents Russian Ambassador From Laying Wreath at WWII Memorial
Aggressive crowd blocked way for Russian diplomat and demanded him to remove the ribbon of Saint George from his jacket.
WARSAW (Sputnik) - An aggressive crowd has blocked the way of Russian Ambassador to Poland, Sergey Andreev at a memorial cemetery in Warsaw, where the diplomat arrived on Tuesday to lay flowers on Victory Day, a Sputnik correspondent reported.
The crowd demanded that the ambassador remove the ribbon of Saint George from his jacket. Andreev failed to lay a wreath at the cemetery of Soviet soldiers due to the aggressive crowd and had to leave the memorial.
The ambassador confirmed that he had not been injured.
On May 9, 2022, the ambassador was doused with red paint while trying to lay a wreath at the cemetery of Soviet soldiers in Warsaw.