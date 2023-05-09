International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230509/aggressive-crowd-in-warsaw-prevents-russian-ambassador-from-laying-wreath-at-wwii-memorial-1110215522.html
Aggressive Crowd in Warsaw Prevents Russian Ambassador From Laying Wreath at WWII Memorial
Aggressive Crowd in Warsaw Prevents Russian Ambassador From Laying Wreath at WWII Memorial
Aggressive crowd blocked way for Russian diplomat and demanded him to remove the ribbon of Saint George from his jacket.
2023-05-09T09:37+0000
2023-05-09T09:37+0000
world
video
wwii
historical revisionism
poland
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/0b/15/1104489920_0:0:3077:1731_1920x0_80_0_0_7a704fff6f6f4ececdaacb9350704f51.jpg
The crowd demanded that the ambassador remove the ribbon of Saint George from his jacket. Andreev failed to lay a wreath at the cemetery of Soviet soldiers due to the aggressive crowd and had to leave the memorial. The ambassador confirmed that he had not been injured. On May 9, 2022, the ambassador was doused with red paint while trying to lay a wreath at the cemetery of Soviet soldiers in Warsaw.
poland
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/0b/15/1104489920_158:0:2887:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_cc019e26cf22ed54db854582c2a60486.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
historical revisionism, wwii
historical revisionism, wwii

Aggressive Crowd in Warsaw Prevents Russian Ambassador From Laying Wreath at WWII Memorial

09:37 GMT 09.05.2023
© Sputnik / Alexey VitvitskyStatue of Prince Jozef Poniatowski in front of the Presidential Palace (residence of the President of Poland) on the Krakow Suburb Street in Warsaw.
Statue of Prince Jozef Poniatowski in front of the Presidential Palace (residence of the President of Poland) on the Krakow Suburb Street in Warsaw. - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.05.2023
© Sputnik / Alexey Vitvitsky
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
WARSAW (Sputnik) - An aggressive crowd has blocked the way of Russian Ambassador to Poland, Sergey Andreev at a memorial cemetery in Warsaw, where the diplomat arrived on Tuesday to lay flowers on Victory Day, a Sputnik correspondent reported.
The crowd demanded that the ambassador remove the ribbon of Saint George from his jacket. Andreev failed to lay a wreath at the cemetery of Soviet soldiers due to the aggressive crowd and had to leave the memorial.
The ambassador confirmed that he had not been injured.
On May 9, 2022, the ambassador was doused with red paint while trying to lay a wreath at the cemetery of Soviet soldiers in Warsaw.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала