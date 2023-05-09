https://sputnikglobe.com/20230509/battle-for-artemovsk-bakhmut-reignited-during-russias-special-op-in-ukraine-1110202497.html

Battle for Artemovsk (Bakhmut) Reignited During Russia's Special Op in Ukraine

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed several domestic and international topics, including the battle for Artemovsk (Bakhmut) as Russia intensifies its attack.

Battle for Bakhmut Reignited as Russian Troops Launch Massive Attack On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed several domestic and international topics, including the battle for Bakhmut as Russia intensifies its attack.

Mark Sleboda - International Relations and Security AnalystBrad Hoff - Former Active Duty MarineKiji Noh - Journalist and WriterIn the second hour, the Fault Lines hosts discussed with international relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda the battle for Artemovsk (Bakhmut) as Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine continues.In the third hour, Brad Hoff discussed the readmission of Syria to the Arab League after a vote on Sunday regarding their status.Later in the last hour, Kiji Noh joined Fault Lines to discuss China’s role as a peace broker as it has sent a peace envoy to Ukraine.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

fault lines, what is going on in bakhmut, is syria in arab league, china's peace intentions