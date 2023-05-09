International
Biden Revokes COVID-19 Vaccination Requirement for Air Travel
Biden Revokes COVID-19 Vaccination Requirement for Air Travel
US President Joe Biden on Tuesday revoked his own proclamation from October 25, 2021, that introduced a COVID-19 vaccination requirement for international air travel.
According to Biden, COVID-19 cases and deaths are at their lowest levels since the start of the pandemic, while the United States now has tools to detect and respond to the potential emergence of a new variant of high consequence.The proclamation will come into effect at 12:01 EST (16:01 GMT) on May 12.As of today, non-US citizens, US nationals, or lawful permanent residents are required to show proof of being fully vaccinated against COVID-19 before boarding an aircraft to the United States.Last week, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus officially declared an end to the organization’s assessment of the COVID-19 pandemic as a "global health emergency," but emphasized that the novel coronavirus still poses a threat.
Biden Revokes COVID-19 Vaccination Requirement for Air Travel

