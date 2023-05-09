https://sputnikglobe.com/20230509/bidens-approval-rating-plummets-can-he-beat-trump-1110202119.html

Biden's Approval Rating Plummets: Can He Beat Trump?

On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Manila Chan and Ted Rall discuss breaking news, such as the plummeting of Biden's approval ratings.

Scott Stantis: Cartoonist for Chicago TribuneJamarl Thomas: Co-host of Fault LinesAfshin Rattansi: Host of Going UndergroundMark Sleboda: International Relations and Security AnalystIn the first half hour, the hosts were joined by Scott Stantis, a Cartoonist for the Chicago Tribune, who discussed Biden's approval ratings, and if he can beat Trump.In the second half of the hour, Jamarl Thomas, Co-host of Fault Lines, joins to talk about the new Ministry of Truth.In the last hour, The Final Countdown talked to Afshin Rattansi, Host of Going Underground, about Syria re-joining The Arab League.Later in the hour, The Final Countdown was joined by International Relations and Security Analyst Mark Sleboda to discuss the current situation in Artemovsk (Bakhmut) in the zone of Russia's special military operation in Ukraine.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

