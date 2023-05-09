International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230509/canada-announces-bid-for-seat-on-un-human-rights-council-1110224535.html
Canada Announces Bid for Seat on UN Human Rights Council
Canada Announces Bid for Seat on UN Human Rights Council
Canada will pursue a seat on the United Nations Human Rights Council, Canadian Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly said on Tuesday.
2023-05-09T20:37+0000
2023-05-09T20:33+0000
americas
canada
un human rights council
foreign minister
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/103977/09/1039770986_0:96:1920:1176_1920x0_80_0_0_d65a6c48f5b941bb31b4b9a5fc9fb860.jpg
"Today, I’m pleased that Canada will be seeking a seat at the UN Human Rights Council," Joly said during a press briefing. Canada’s candidacy is rooted in six priorities, including seeking justice for "frontline" human rights defenders, advancing gender equality, realizing the rights of indigenous peoples and striving for an inclusive future, Joly said. Canada will also focus on protecting human rights online and addressing climate change, Joly added. The General Assembly is said to take into consideration the candidate states’ contributions to the promotion and protection of human rights in the selection process.
americas
canada
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/103977/09/1039770986_113:0:1808:1271_1920x0_80_0_0_39fe18c2ceb08bc3b858909a4bd7a555.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
canada, canadian foreign affairs minister melanie joly, united nations human rights council,
canada, canadian foreign affairs minister melanie joly, united nations human rights council,

Canada Announces Bid for Seat on UN Human Rights Council

20:37 GMT 09.05.2023
CC0 / / Canadian flag
Canadian flag - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.05.2023
CC0 / /
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Canada will pursue a seat on the United Nations Human Rights Council, Canadian Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly said on Tuesday.
"Today, I’m pleased that Canada will be seeking a seat at the UN Human Rights Council," Joly said during a press briefing.
Canada’s candidacy is rooted in six priorities, including seeking justice for "frontline" human rights defenders, advancing gender equality, realizing the rights of indigenous peoples and striving for an inclusive future, Joly said.
Canada will also focus on protecting human rights online and addressing climate change, Joly added.

The UN Human Rights Council consists of 47 member states representing all regions of the world, elected for a three-year term by the General Assembly.

The seats designated to Western European and "other" states are currently held by the United States, Germany, Belgium, Finland, Luxembourg, France and the United Kingdom.

The General Assembly is said to take into consideration the candidate states’ contributions to the promotion and protection of human rights in the selection process.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала