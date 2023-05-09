https://sputnikglobe.com/20230509/canada-announces-bid-for-seat-on-un-human-rights-council-1110224535.html
Canada Announces Bid for Seat on UN Human Rights Council
Canada will pursue a seat on the United Nations Human Rights Council, Canadian Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly said on Tuesday.
"Today, I'm pleased that Canada will be seeking a seat at the UN Human Rights Council," Joly said during a press briefing. Canada's candidacy is rooted in six priorities, including seeking justice for "frontline" human rights defenders, advancing gender equality, realizing the rights of indigenous peoples and striving for an inclusive future, Joly said. Canada will also focus on protecting human rights online and addressing climate change, Joly added.
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Canada will pursue a seat on the United Nations Human Rights Council, Canadian Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly said on Tuesday.
"Today, I’m pleased that Canada will be seeking a seat at the UN Human Rights Council," Joly said during a press briefing.
Canada’s candidacy is rooted in six priorities, including seeking justice for "frontline" human rights defenders, advancing gender equality, realizing the rights of indigenous peoples and striving for an inclusive future, Joly said.
Canada will also focus on protecting human rights online and addressing climate change, Joly added.
The UN Human Rights Council consists of 47 member states representing all regions of the world, elected for a three-year term by the General Assembly.
The seats designated to Western European and "other" states are currently held by the United States, Germany, Belgium, Finland, Luxembourg, France and the United Kingdom.
The General Assembly is said to take into consideration the candidate states’ contributions to the promotion and protection of human rights in the selection process.