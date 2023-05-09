https://sputnikglobe.com/20230509/china-expels-canadian-diplomat-in-tit-for-tat-measure-after-zhao-expulsion-1110224662.html
China Expels Canadian Diplomat in Tit-for-Tat Measure After Zhao Expulsion
China Expels Canadian Diplomat in Tit-for-Tat Measure After Zhao Expulsion
The Chinese Government has expelled Canadian envoy Jennifer Lalonde after the Canadian government expelled Chinese diplomat Zhao Wei.
2023-05-09T21:53+0000
2023-05-09T21:53+0000
2023-05-09T21:49+0000
world
canada
china
wang wenbin
beijing
canadian security intelligence service (csis)
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/02/17/1107746302_0:84:2357:1410_1920x0_80_0_0_b3a2cb39cc0927e9bee0316ed9b7a22d.jpg
Beijing expelled a Canadian envoy on Tuesday in response to an earlier expulsion by Canada of a Chinese diplomat accused of attempting to intimidate a Canadian lawmaker who voiced criticism of China.On Monday, Canada declared Chinese diplomat Zhao Wei persona non grata and asked that he leave the country. The next day, China responded by doing the same to Jennifer Lalonde, a diplomat at Canada’s consulate in Shanghai.The move to expel Zhao came days after Canadian media cited Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS) documents that alleged the PRC had been working behind the scenes against Conservative candidates in elections and promoting Liberal party candidates.The head of the CSIS reportedly told Chong after his vote on the Uyghur issue that he and his family were being targeted. After the report’s publication, Chong said he was unaware of any attempts to influence him, but noted he was hit with sanctions by China in 2021 after sponsoring the resolution.Canadian Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly said additional Chinese diplomats could be expelled if such actions continue. Chinese spokesperson Wang Wenbin, during his daily news conference, commented that accusations that China attempts to influence Canada’s internal affairs are “ideology- and politically driven manipulation designed to slander and denigrate China.”He added that China reserves the right to take further action, and that the move was a “reciprocal countermeasure.” He didn’t give an answer when asked why Lalonde was specifically picked to be expelled.Commenting on the CSIS report, Wang told reporters the findings were part of an attempt to "smear the Chinese diplomatic and consular missions in Canada.""None of the accusations are based on facts," Wang said. "They are trumped up with [a] hidden agenda.”
canada
china
beijing
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/02/17/1107746302_183:0:2174:1493_1920x0_80_0_0_a1dcb851547627d4e0d9729427f027ae.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
chinese canadian relations, china expels diplomat, canada expels diplomat, jennifer lalonde, zhao wei
chinese canadian relations, china expels diplomat, canada expels diplomat, jennifer lalonde, zhao wei
China Expels Canadian Diplomat in Tit-for-Tat Measure After Zhao Expulsion
China has been accused by the Canadian government of trying to influence its politicians and elections.
Beijing expelled a Canadian envoy on Tuesday in response to an earlier expulsion by Canada of a Chinese diplomat accused of attempting to intimidate a Canadian lawmaker who voiced criticism of China.
On Monday, Canada declared Chinese diplomat Zhao Wei persona non grata and asked that he leave the country. The next day, China responded by doing the same to Jennifer Lalonde, a diplomat at Canada’s consulate in Shanghai.
Canada alleged Zhao was part of a campaign to pressure Conservative MP Michael Chong and his extended family that lives in Hong Kong.
Chong has taken strong anti-People’s Republic of China (PRC) stances, including sponsoring a motion to declare China’s alleged abuses against its minority Uyghur Muslim population as genocide.
The move to expel Zhao came days after Canadian media cited Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS) documents that alleged the PRC had been working behind the scenes against Conservative candidates in elections and promoting Liberal party candidates.
The head of the CSIS reportedly told Chong after his vote on the Uyghur issue that he and his family were being targeted. After the report’s publication, Chong said he was unaware of any attempts to influence him, but noted he was hit with sanctions by China in 2021 after sponsoring the resolution.
Canadian Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly said additional Chinese diplomats could be expelled if such actions continue.
“We will not tolerate any form of foreign interference in our internal affairs,” Joly said in a statement.
Chinese spokesperson Wang Wenbin, during his daily news conference, commented that accusations that China attempts to influence Canada’s internal affairs are “ideology- and politically driven manipulation designed to slander and denigrate China.”
He added that China reserves the right to take further action, and that the move was a “reciprocal countermeasure.” He didn’t give an answer when asked why Lalonde was specifically picked to be expelled.
Commenting on the CSIS report, Wang told reporters the findings were part of an attempt to "smear the Chinese diplomatic and consular missions in Canada."
"None of the accusations are based on facts," Wang said. "They are trumped up with [a] hidden agenda.”