https://sputnikglobe.com/20230509/deadline-looms-for-gop-subpoena-into-fbi-records-tied-to-biden-family-scheme-1110207924.html

Deadline Looms for GOP Subpoena Into FBI Records Tied to Biden Family 'Scheme'

Deadline Looms for GOP Subpoena Into FBI Records Tied to Biden Family 'Scheme'

A GOP Subpoena of the FBI seeking the records of an interview the FBI allegedly conducted with a source who made accusations against the Biden family has a deadline of this Wednesday.

2023-05-09T01:15+0000

2023-05-09T01:15+0000

2023-05-09T01:11+0000

americas

joe biden

chuck grassley

gop

fbi

white house

james comer

hunter biden

laptop

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/04/08/1109259323_0:161:3067:1886_1920x0_80_0_0_c9dae43d79847d74a90e6a6429c95f27.jpg

The deadline for the FBI to respond to a subpoena issued by US House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer (R-KY) and Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA) is rapidly approaching.The FBI has until Wednesday to respond to the subpoena, which seeks the records of an interview the two lawmakers say the FBI conducted with a source that made allegations against Biden in 2020.The subpoena was issued after an FBI whistleblower approached Grassley's office and informed him about the interview according to US media.The whistleblower also accused the Biden family of benefiting from policy decisions made by Biden during his career.The White House has dismissed the allegations. White House spokesperson Ian Sams said the pair of lawmakers are “floating anonymous innuendo, amplified by the megaphone of their allies in right-wing media, to get attention and try to distract and deflect from their own unpopular ideas and lack of solutions to the issues the American people actually care about.” The spokesman noted that President Biden has released 25 years of his tax returns.The Biden administration has made a habit of ignoring subpoenas issued by the GOP. The State Department has missed several deadlines from subpoenas for documents related to the withdrawal from Afghanistan.

americas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Ian DeMartino

Ian DeMartino

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ian DeMartino

hunter biden, biden family dealings, foreign businessmen biden