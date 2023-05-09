https://sputnikglobe.com/20230509/deadline-looms-for-gop-subpoena-into-fbi-records-tied-to-biden-family-scheme-1110207924.html
Deadline Looms for GOP Subpoena Into FBI Records Tied to Biden Family 'Scheme'
A GOP Subpoena of the FBI seeking the records of an interview the FBI allegedly conducted with a source who made accusations against the Biden family has a deadline of this Wednesday.
The GOP has been promising investigations into the Biden family, an effort that has gone into overdrive after Republicans took control of the House of Representatives following the 2022 midterm elections.
The deadline for the FBI to respond to a subpoena issued by US House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer (R-KY) and Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA) is rapidly approaching.
The FBI has until Wednesday to respond to the subpoena, which seeks the records of an interview the two lawmakers say the FBI conducted with a source that made allegations against Biden in 2020.
“We believe the FBI possesses an unclassified internal document that includes very serious and detailed allegations implicating the current president of the United States. What we don’t know is what, if anything, the FBI has done to verify these claims or investigate further. The FBI’s recent history of botching politically-charged investigations demands close congressional oversight,” Grassley said in a statement about the subpoena.
The subpoena was issued after an FBI whistleblower approached Grassley's office and informed him about the interview according to US media.
The whistleblower also accused the Biden family of benefiting from policy decisions made by Biden during his career.
"The American people need to know if President Biden sold out the United States of America to make money for himself," Comer said in a statement. "Senator Grassley and I will seek the truth to ensure accountability for the American people."
The White House has dismissed the allegations.
White House spokesperson Ian Sams said the pair of lawmakers are “floating anonymous innuendo, amplified by the megaphone of their allies in right-wing media, to get attention and try to distract and deflect from their own unpopular ideas and lack of solutions to the issues the American people actually care about.” The spokesman noted that President Biden has released 25 years of his tax returns.
The Biden administration has also maintained that the president has not discussed business dealing with his son Hunter Biden, despite White House logs showing him meeting with business associates of his son at least 14 times during the Obama administration.
Those meetings included businessmen from Mexico, China, Kazakhstan and Ukraine and some were attended by Hunter, according to emails found on the laptop he abandoned in a Delaware computer repair shop.
The Biden administration has made a habit of ignoring subpoenas issued by the GOP. The State Department has missed several deadlines from subpoenas for documents related to the withdrawal from Afghanistan.