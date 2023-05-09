https://sputnikglobe.com/20230509/four-people-killed-9-injured-in-synagogue-shooting-in-tunisia---interior-ministry-1110227886.html

Four People Killed, 9 Injured in Synagogue Shooting in Tunisia - Interior Ministry

Four people have been killed, and nine more have been injured as a result of a shooting near a synagogue in Agir, Djerba Midoun, Tunisia, the Tunisian Interior Ministry said on Tuesday.

According to the statement, a national guard serviceperson has killed a colleague using his personal firearm in Agir, took ammunition, and attempted to reach the El Ghriba Synagogue, where he fired indiscriminately at security personnel. According to the ministry, the shooter has been killed. The country's police have cordoned off the synagogue and the surrounding area and were investigating the motives behind the incident.

